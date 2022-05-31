Morning news brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By A Martínez
 4 days ago

European leaders agree to ban most Russian oil...

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Soaring energy prices multiply the challenges for Ukraine's allies in Europe

The European Union is determined to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas. This week, EU members agreed to ban most Russian oil imports to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. But soaring energy prices compounded the challenges for Ukraine's allies in Europe. To learn more, we turn to Ben Cahill. He is a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Ben, good morning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Encore: Gas stoves leak climate-warming methane even when they're off

About a third of U.S. households still cook with natural gas, but gas stoves and other appliances are falling out of favor with some people. This week Los Angeles became the latest city to restrict natural gas use due to concerns about climate change. NPR's Jeff Brady has more on the attempt to address climate pollution as gas utilities fight to preserve their business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tensions around the war in Ukraine are impacting the sports world

STEPHANE GUROV: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Stephane Gurov, CEO of a sports management company, cheers on one of his clients, women's world No. 67, Varvara Gracheva, who's Russian. Gurov also represents Ukrainian players. He says it's difficult as the war has created tensions in the locker rooms. GUROV: As...
TENNIS
Russia could veto UN aid going to Syria

An aid operation serving millions of Syrians in the midst of a civil war faces a test when it comes up before the U.N. Security Council for reapproval. The question is whether Russia, which has veto power, will allow aid to continue to flow from Turkey to a part of Syria still controlled by forces opposed to the Syrian regime. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. has just a few weeks to try to get Russia to agree. NPR's Michele Kelemen traveled with her to Turkey to see what's at stake.
WORLD
Turkey changes its official name to Türkiye

Going overseas to Turkey now, a country that has long sought to enhance its reputation as an international destination. The latest rebranding move - a new name. The U.N. has agreed to register Turkiye as the country's official name. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that locals aren't sure what difference it makes.
WORLD
How the U.S. used a parrot and Carmen Miranda to strengthen relations with Brazil

President Biden and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, are expected to meet face to face next week for the first time. Their meeting at LA Summit of the Americas is framed against rising tensions over Bolsonaro's ambivalent position on Ukraine and Russia. Yet pressuring Brazil through diplomacy is rarely easy. NPR's Philip Reeves looks back at one of Washington's more creative efforts to win Brazilian friends.
POLITICS
Supply chain issues and strong demand are fueling inflationary pressures

We are all feeling the effects of high inflation right now. But what can be done to stop the current relentless rise of prices for food and gas and basically all the things? And how will we feel the impact of the steps that are taken to get it under control? I am joined by Donald Kohn. He is former vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Mr. Kohn, thanks for being here this morning.
BUSINESS
UN report says Iran has enough uranium to produce nuclear weapons

The headlines like this one from The Wall Street Journal are ominous - U.N. Says Iran Has Enough Uranium to Produce Nuclear Weapon - and it comes as negotiators continue to struggle to restart the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal that was struck with Iran in 2015 the Trump administration pulled out of three years later. Laura Rozen joins us. She covered the negotiations and now sits on the editorial board of Just Security. Laura, thanks so much for being with us.
WORLD
