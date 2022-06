A family in Texas is donating 19 custom caskets to the families of victims of Texas school shooting. The family business is providing personalized caskets for children and a teacher killed from the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries met with the families to learn about the interests of each of the children so he could hand-paint customized caskets that embodied their spirit. Some of the designs include superheroes, TikTok and dinosaurs. "Being able to go to the homes is something that is very emotional for me," said Ganem, reported CBS News. "It is not a box anymore. It is a beautiful creation that represents the loved ones."

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO