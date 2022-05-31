ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls veteran Libert Bozzelli graduates high school 80 years after going to war

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKl1n_0fvV70tV00

When he left home for the U.S. Army 80 years ago, Libert Bozzelli didn't know if he would ever return, much less finish high school.

He felt his 1942 enlistment was more important.

"I wanted to enlist; it was my duty to serve my country," the 97-year-old said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGT3G_0fvV70tV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSggH_0fvV70tV00

Last week, as he was preparing walk across the stage with the Cuyahoga Falls High School Class of 2022, the accomplishment was bittersweet for the Bozzelli family, as Libert's wife of more than 75 years had died May 12.

Madeline Bozzelli, 94, was recognized as a prolific philanthropist, and it is estimated she raised more than $200 million over many decades for charitable causes.

The two celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in October. They had four children, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdisG_0fvV70tV00

In memoriam: Philanthropist Madeline Bozzelli, who raised millions for Greater Akron causes, dies at 94

Libert Bozzelli is also known for his service to the community. In addition to his tour with the U.S. Army Air Corps, he served as a Cuyahoga Falls City Council member from 1968 to 1986 and then as a Summit County Council representative from 1986 to 1990.

He also was the union business agent for the Sheet Metal Workers for 31 years and has been a union member for seven decades. He's served on the boards of many charitable organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L64w3_0fvV70tV00

Bozzelli founded and was president of the Suicide Prevention Organization, and has also been president of the Mental Health Board, the Cuyahoga Falls Hospital Board, the Kent State Fashion School Board, the Terry Board and many others.

Special recognition: Cuyahoga Falls couple honored for lifetime of service

At the end of Word War II, however, all that was in his future.

"I wanted to get to work, so I went to the University of Akron for an aptitude test," he recalled. "They said I excelled in math and suggested a trade school. I then went to trade school to become a sheet metal worker for Independence Sheet Metal Co."

He married Madeline in 1946 at St. Martha's Church in Akron, and 600 people attended their reception later that evening at Carovillese Club in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, where the two grew up.

Libert Bozzelli was later elected a union representative for Sheet Metal Workers Local 70, now known as The Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers’ Local Union 33, with districts throughout Ohio and West Virginia. He served as a business agent for 42 years.

"I was elected again and again — and they tell me I am the longest-serving business agent in U.S. history," he said.

Get it on your phone: The BeaconJournal.com app is packed with great features. Here are 5 you need to know about

Commencement overdue for 97-year-old

On returning home from the war, Libert Bozzelli said his first priority was to get to work, so he didn't bother furthering his education.

"I had a good job, I had a beautiful new bride, and I was making money. I was doing just fine," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTyRO_0fvV70tV00

It wasn't until he was well into retirement that he felt it was time to go back to school.

"It was always something I wanted to do. Education is very important to me, and I served on a lot of boards to promote continued education," he explained. "I was always so busy I never thought I would have the time, even though I really wanted this. So now I found the time.

"I also liked the idea of graduating with one of my grandkids or great-grandkids. So it was extra special to time it with the graduation of my great-grandson, Dominick Czetl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23I5TS_0fvV70tV00

Bozzelli passed aptitude tests administered by the high school in April, then joined about 270 members of the Cuyahoga Falls High School Class of 2022 on the stage Tuesday evening at Blossom Music Center.

"It was right at the beginning when we read off the names of the graduates. We led off with him," said Assistant Principal Jason Smith.

The crowd responded with a standing ovation.

"It was special; it really was," Smith said.

Accompanying Bozzelli was Czetli and Bozzelli's grandson Brent Hovey, a teacher at Cuyahoga Falls High School, the alma mater of 16 family members.

Bozzelli told Akron Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland that his wife, Madeline, was with him as he crossed the stage .

"She's with me all the time," he said. "Even though you can't see her, and they can't see her ... I can see her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TKce_0fvV70tV00

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cuyahoga Falls veteran Libert Bozzelli graduates high school 80 years after going to war

Comments / 3

Related
cleveland19.com

Several Northeast Ohio school districts say ‘no’ to arming teachers

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Following the tragedy in Texas, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called on the general assembly to pass a bill that would allow local school districts to arm staff members in schools. “When teachers signed up to become teachers, they came in to instruct students not to come...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Chardon parents and local teachers react to House Bill 99

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - On February 27th, 2012 a former student of Chardon High School walked through the school doors and shot 6 people, taking the lives of 3. “My brother was in the school when Chardon had their school shooting, and I graduated from Chardon, so it definitely hit me hard,” said Kelly Childs.
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks District to shepherd future of Trump/Brown farm property next to Medina Hospital

MEDINA, Ohio -- For many years, people driving by the red brick Victorian-era house and property at 4092 Medina Road admired the home and the 17 acres of pasture surrounding it. A special treat for travelers along Ohio 18 was the opportunity to see the small herd of sheep that grazed in the fields between the house and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.
MEDINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Akron, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
West Virginia State
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Government
WKYC

17-year-old found killed near Akron's I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was found killed near the I Promise School in Akron on Thursday night. The Summit County Medical Examiner has confirmed the victim to be Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old rising senior at Firestone Community Center. According to authorities, Liming was found near the basketball...
AKRON, OH
ashlandsource.com

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Alliance City Schools Closing Career Center

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance City School District is closing its Alliance Career Center when this year’s classes wrap up. Superintendent Rob Gress says the district will concentrate more on its students in grades preschool through 12. The adult education facility had offered classes...
ALLIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#High School#Falls City#War#Trade School#Greater Akron#The U S Army Air Corps#Summit County Council#The Sheet Metal Workers
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Mourns 17-Year-Old Who Died At I Promise School In Akron

LeBron James and his family shared their condolences after a 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death near James’ “I Promise” School in Akron, Ohio. The male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot near the school's outdoor basketball court around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say they believe the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects who were playing basketball at the school’s court. Friends of the victim reportedly rushed home to call for help, but the boy succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot at around 11:05 p.m.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Melvin D. Gregory, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Gregory, Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Metro Assembly of God, 2530 South Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Gregory, affectionately known as “Big Mel”, beloved husband, father, grandfather, Godfather, uncle and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio’s COVID-19 surge continues despite warmer weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past two-and-a-half years, the general rule with COVID-19 infections was the warmer the weather, the fewer new cases within a community. That logic is based on more people spending time outside instead of being cooped up during colder months. That theory does not appear...
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 1st:. With COVID-19 cases rising, Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate. Bill to allow schools to arm teachers draws strong opposition. MetroHealth trauma workers show support for doctors, nurses, in Uvalde, Texas. Body of teen recovered from Lake Erie, man still missing.
earnthenecklace.com

AJ Colby Leaves WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
CLEVELAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Former St. Vincent-St. Mary coach expected to plead guilty

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The former St. Vincent-St. Mary wrestling coach is expected to plead guilty Thursday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Justin “Harry” Lester was indicted on three charges of sexual battery and three charges of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. Akron police said...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy