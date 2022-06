It sounds like a broken record, but it has to be repeated year after year: don't leave your pets outside in the heat. No seriously, don't do it. In fact, it's the law here in the Garden State. Every single year, there's news that breaks about a helpless dog being chained up in the backyard or a hot car in the dead of summer. That's about the time that my heart breaks for these animals, too.

PETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO