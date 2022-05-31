ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

At least one person killed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdGJx_0fvV6ve600
At least one person killed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA)Nationwide Report

At least one person died after a wreck Monday morning in Seal Beach. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident was reported at 3:29 a.m. on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fvV6ve600
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
onscene.tv

Car Flips Over Center Divider, Killing Driver | Los Alamitos

06.01.2022 | 9:06 PM | LOS ALAMITOS – A car traveling northbound on I-605 near Katella Avenue in Los Alamitos collided with the center divider. The car flipped over the center divider colliding with another car and ending up on its roof bursting. into flames, fully engulfing the car.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Nationwide Report

Multiple people injured after a traffic collision involving a Greyhound bus in Cabazon (Cabazon, CA)

Multiple people injured after a traffic collision involving a Greyhound bus in Cabazon (Cabazon, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a crash involving a Greyhound bus left multiple people with injuries in Cabazon. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway at Malki Road [...]
CABAZON, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Nationwide Report#California Accident News
L.A. Weekly

Jakayah Lassiter Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Seal Beach, CA]

24-Year-Old Victim Dead after Traffic Accident near 605 Freeway. The crash happened around 3:29 a.m., on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway. At this time, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. However, reports...
Nationwide Report

62-year-old Lori Susan Allen dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

62-year-old Lori Susan Allen dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 62-year-old Lori Susan Allen, from Seal Beach, as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Huntington Beach. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 11 p.m. on Bolsa Chica Street, north of Argosy Avenue [...]
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a motorcycle collision in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person injured after a motorcycle collision in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Valencia. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near Del Monte Drive and Park View Road in Valencia at about 9:40 a.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Three People Shot Friday Night in Long Beach

The first shooting occurred Downtown near Cherry and Ocean reported at 8:26pm Friday night. One male subject had a GSW to the head. CPR was started by LBPD, LBFD arrived and took over. LBFD transported the victim to a local hospital in grave condition, victim was unconscious and not breathing. Witnesses say the victim was an African American male in his 20’s.
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 48-year-old William Elftman Jr. who died after a single-vehicle crash in La Verne (La Verne, CA)

Authorities identified 48-year-old William Elftman Jr. who died after a single-vehicle crash in La Verne (La Verne, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 48-year-old William Elftman Jr. as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident Tuesday in La Verne. The authorities actively responded to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road at around 9:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
LA VERNE, CA
Nationwide Report

Car crashes into a parked Chevy Suburban, sending it onto a curb in Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles, CA)

Car crashes into a parked Chevy Suburban, sending it onto a curb in Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. A Cadillac sedan slammed into parked, unoccupied Chevy Suburban Thursday, sending it onto a curb in Hollywood Hills. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place in the 8700 block of Wonderland Avenue in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills at about 11:20 p.m. [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Truck slams into house in Orange; driver to be booked for DUI

A home in Orange was severely damaged after a pickup truck crashed into it Friday evening. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of East Katella Avenue. According to the Orange Police Department, a man driving a Ford Super Duty lost control and slammed into the house. Video from […]
ORANGE, CA
Nationwide Report

82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. An 82-year-old man, of Seal Beach, lost his life after a head-on collision Tuesday in Huntington Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Goldenwest Street. Authorities actively responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. [...]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Jila Jandaghi died after being hit by a Metrolink Train in the Van Nuys area (Los Angeles, CA)

21-year-old Jila Jandaghi died after being hit by a Metrolink Train in the Van Nuys area (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 21-year-old Jila Jandaghi, from Granada Hills, as the woman who lost her life after getting hit by a Metrolink Train Tuesday in the Van Nuys area. The fatal pedestrian accident took place at around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on Balboa and Roscoe boulevards between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after getting hit by a city of LA-owned vehicle Tuesday night in North Hollywood. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at 10:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 170 Freeway near Victory Boulevard [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, SigAlert issued after fiery crash on 605 Fwy: Officials

A person is dead and both sides of the 605 Freeway were closed after a crash in Los Alamitos. The crash was reported a few minutes after 9 p.m., and officials responded to a reported vehicle fire on the freeway south of Katella Avenue, according to Captain Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority. A […]
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy