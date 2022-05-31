At least one person killed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA) Nationwide Report

At least one person died after a wreck Monday morning in Seal Beach. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident was reported at 3:29 a.m. on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .