TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to reel in a snook or catch a blue crab in Florida? You can try it out for the next two weekends without having a license. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is inviting both residents and visitors to head out on the water for two license-free fishing weekends: June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO