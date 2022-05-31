ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-day memorial held for 21 fallen Church Point soldiers

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

CHURCH POINT, La. ( KLFY ) –The Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW 9903, and American Legion Post 225 held its annual three-day visual commemoration for Memorial Day to honor 21 American heroes at the Church Point Depot. Twenty-one metal crosses display the names and photos of those who fought and lost their lives serving America.

The 21 fallen soldiers who called Church Point home are Andrus James Blanchard, Wendell Guillory, Harold Raymond Comeaux, Leroy Miller, John Rodney Bergeron, John Lyons, Robert Bernard David, Jules Benoit, Shelly Lafleur, LeRoy Frank, Lolly Alfred Daugereaux, Joseph Bellard, Albert Roy Horecky, Amos Boudreaux, Christopher Kelly, Bernard Young, Allen Bellard, Kermit LeJeune, Levy Blanchard, Lucien Bellard, and Clement Thibodeaux.

VFW 9903 and American Legion Post 225 hosted this three day memorial to give family, friends, and the community a chance to remember the fallen and heal. Every hour on the hour, there was a slow sentry patrol through the grounds with a MI Garand or M1903 Springfield.

St. Landry Parish honors those who gave ultimate sacrifice

“Everybody heals differently, and that’s what this is for. It’s not a ceremony or a meeting or me standing up and telling everybody what Memorial Day is like; it’s just a display, and we’re the caretakers,” said Leander Daigle Jr., Commander of VFW Post 9903. “Memorial Day is for the personnel, soldier, the sailor, the marine, the airmen, the coast guard. It’s for the ones that didn’t come home.”

Linda Thibodeaux, an annual attendee, said she tries to make the event yearly. She remembers those who sacrificed themselves for the freedom that citizens have today.

“It’s very meaningful to me; it’s done in good taste,” said Thibodeaux. “This event honors all of those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. One of which is my brother who died in Vietnam.”

There was a closing ceremony where remarks were made, the names of the 21 soldiers were called, and a bell rang.

“Not only are these diverse men and women forever in our hearts, but those who knew them are forever young.”

