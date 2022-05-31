ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

He Played Football at Strath Haven. Now John Harrar’s Got an Eagles Invite

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Harrar who played football at Strath Haven High, then basketball on a scholarship for the Penn State Lions, was invited recenty to work out as a tight end at the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp, writes Mark Wogenrich for AllPennState. “Right now he is 100%...

delco.today

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Camden, NJ, Boys’ Basketball Coach Rick Brunson Steps Down

Camden high boys' basketball coach Rick Brunson is heading to the big apple per SNY in New York. Per the report, the Knicks are finalizing a contract with Brunson to become an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff, leaving the Panthers without a head coach. Brunson has been an assistant under Thibodeau in Chicago and in Minnesota.
CAMDEN, NJ
easternpafootball.com

West outlasts East in Hero Bowl behind Ridley’s Tahir Mills’ late TD

The chill in the air gave Delaware County’s 44th Hero Bowl a certain autumn tone. The crunching pads verified it. There is always an unspoken rivalry when the East Team, which is comprised of players primarily from the Del-Val League, which includes players from Cardinal O’Hara, Monsignor Bonner, Haverford School and Sun Valley, meets the West Team, which is made up of players from the Central League, in the Hero Bowl.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
West Point, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
libertyballers.com

Report: Philly in the running for WNBA expansion team

The Athletic dropped some exciting news on Thursday, announcing that Philly is one of six markets in consideration for a WNBA expansion team. They spoke with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelert on the topic of expansion. There was a lot of information found throughout this report, and I highly recommend that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Swim Clubs Doing Well Going Into the Summer of 2022

Splash co-owners Nick Reynolds (left) and John McKenzie. The Nile Swim Club in Yeadon, the nation’s first African-American-owned swim club, survived foreclosure four years ago only to see membership dop during the pandemic, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Membership dipped before vaccines were available but the pool...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi; Thompson named interim

Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi; Thompson named …. Federal funding brings dental van to Monroe County. Pres. Biden addresses nation after latest mass shooting …. Businesses React to Pittston Twp. Shooting | Eyewitness …. Parenting Playbook: Planning out your estate.
THOMPSON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Shrewsberry
Person
Pat Chambers
billypenn.com

Philadelphia water ice finder: 15 places to find the cool, sweet treat

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. On a hot day, few things hit the spot better than a cool cup of water ice. It’s sweet, but not overly sugary. Frozen, but easily slurped. And you’re hard pressed to find it anywhere but Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#Eagles#Penn State#American Football#The Penn State Lions#Allpennstate#Tier 1 Sports Management#Army West Point
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers — CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system. There are numerous advantages...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy