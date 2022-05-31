ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A ‘Growing Waste Crisis’ in PA Calls for Recycling Overhaul

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Discussing a new plan to improve recycling in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are (from left) Scott McGrath, Environmental Services Director for the Philadelphia Streets Department; Darren Spielman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Resources Council; Faran Savitz, zero-waste advocate with PennEnvironment; Kyle Lewis,Recycling Director for the Streets Department; and Pa. state representative Mike...

delco.today

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians. “I first introduced this plan four months ago,” said Gov....
DELCO.Today

Three of Four Phila. Collar Counties See Month-to-Month Unemployment Numbers Tick Up

The counties surrounding Phila. saw a mixed bag of unemployment statistics in monthly and yearly analyses.Image via Ron Lach at Pexels. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties saw slight increases in their April unemployment numbers, while the overall Pa. rate continued to trend downward. Only Bucks County bucked the month-over-month trend. Donna Rovins reported the mixed-bag of economic news from the state’s Department of Labor & Industry in The Pottstown Mercury.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The gun-buying process in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the renewed debate over guns happening locally and nationally, we set out to answer two questions. First, what's the current process to legally buy a gun in Pennsylvania?. Second, what checks are in place to make sure the buyer is fit to own a weapon?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

An obscure provision in Pennsylvania law could create roadblocks to expanding the state’s high-speed internet

Federal officials want the money to benefit publicly-owned networks, but Pa. law gives phone companies a “virtual veto.”. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. An obscure provision tucked into Pennsylvania law nearly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for 484, 610 area codes in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike to close this weekend

BUTLER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is asking motorists to avoid traveling between the Butler Valley Interchange and the Cranberry Interchange for parts of the weekend. The roads will be closed from Exit 79 at the Butler Valley Interchange to Exit 28 of the Cranberry Interchange. Closures will...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Pennenvironment#The Streets Department#Whyy
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Harley-Davidson to reopen plant in Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.The company didn't name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson's stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Warehouse In Bellmawr, Camden County

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County. The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away. One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people. They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out,  and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
BELLMAWR, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Governor visits Pittsburgh to push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, to once again make a push for his plan to send direct payments to some Pennsylvania households. According to the administration, the state has $2.2 billion remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Democrats want to use about $500 million of it to send checks to Pennsylvanians. Households earning $80,000 or less could receive up to $2,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy