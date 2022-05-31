ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Car break-in leads to fatal shooting in Galloway, a dozen other car break-ins occurred as well

By Joe Clark, Anna Hoffman
 4 days ago

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Parkglen Road in the Galloway area, early Tuesday morning.

At about 4:22 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 6100 block of Parkglen Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Joshua Moyer, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus police say Moyer was leaving for work when he saw a male suspect rummaging through his wife’s car, that was parked in the couple’s driveway. Moyer confronted the suspect, and attempted to detain him until officers arrived, but was fatally shot by the male when a struggle broke out between the two, according to police.

Police say the shooting was caught on video, and investigation revealed the suspect had broken into several vehicles in the immediate area.

Dania Revilla lives just around the corner from the home where Moyer was killed early Tuesday morning.

She said she didn’t know Moyer well, but she is heartbroken to see that his family was having fun outside Monday for Memorial Day and now he is gone.

“A criminal just shot him to death,” Revilla said. “And we are truly devastated about that and we just ask everyone that please if you know something, say something.”

She said she heard the police cars around 4:30 a.m. and woke her husband up to see what had happened.

It was then that Revilla noticed her car had been broken into as well.

“One of our cars got broken into so one of the agents took sample evidence that they were able to get from the car,” Revilla said.

CPD said around a dozen cars were broken into overnight surrounding Moyer’s house. Nate Johnson was another victim.

“My wife’s keys were in the ignition on my truck like somebody was trying to start it and there were bags of some clothing items I had in the back seat and they were sitting inside the truck so I know someone tried to steal the car and if they were the right keys the truck would’ve been gone,” Johnson said.

Johnson lives with his wife and four kids. After hearing about the shooting he says he wants to make sure they are protected.

“Now we have to be even more alert, especially throughout the night. That’s the biggest issue because I don’t think anyone is coming in to break in during the day,” Johnson said. “But yeah I’ll definitely be a little bit more cautious at night have to probably put some cameras out.”

Neighbors in this area say since car thefts have become more common, most of them have installed security cameras.

“A lot of cars are being broken into so it is scary,” Revilla said. “Especially when you have kids, when you are a mother, you are mostly afraid that something will happen to your family one day.”

CPD spent Tuesday checking out security camera footage from the homes on the street and also searching the car break ins for evidence which may lead them to the shooter.

Police ask anyone in the area whose vehicle was broken into overnight, or has video from Monday night or Tuesday morning to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. See the map below for the area of immediate interest to police involving the break ins.

Comments / 19

Brenda Kelty-Williams
4d ago

this is what soft prosecutors bring. I am sure this is not the thief first time. Maybe if he actually went to jail he might not have been there.

Reply
11
Michael Bales
4d ago

You mean the the law wasn't able to stop an illegally armed thief from killing an innocent person? Say it ain't so....This is where liberals come in and say that the solution is to disarm the 96% of legal gun owners.

Reply
7
Ms. Rain
4d ago

This is so sad but also disgusting. An individual who was leaving to go do HONEST work was killed by someone who was stealing! 😤😩😔

Reply
5
