According to Maine Public Health, Maine has some of the highest asthma rates in the nation with 1 in 9 Mainers having asthma as opposed to the national average of 1 in 12. Information in the data portal shows that those ages 25 to 34 are most likely to be admitted to an ER for asthma emergencies here in the State of Maine. Adding to this data, women were more likely to be admitted to the ER for asthma emergencies in all Maine counties with the exception of Lincoln county which saw more men than women admitted.

3 DAYS AGO