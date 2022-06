Just when you thought you'd seen just about all you could on TikTok, The Game has entered the chat. We're in full-fledged rollout season for the Los Angeles rapper who recently announced that his new album is on the way. In just over two weeks, Game will deliver Drillmatic– Mind Vs. Heart, his first project since 2019. This comes not long after Game's impressive "Eazy" collaboration with Kanye West and it is expected for fans to see much more from him in the days to come as he promotes his forthcoming Hit-Boy-produced effort.

