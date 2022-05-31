ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk got into a Twitter fight with a satirical video game website after he used an uncredited image from one of its articles

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
 4 days ago
Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk got into an argument on Twitter with the satirical news site Hard Drive.
  • Hard Drive made fun of Musk after he posted an image from one of its articles.
  • Musk has a history of getting into fights over whether he should credit memes and art he tweets.

Elon Musk got into a heated back-and-forth with a satirical website after posting a picture from one of the site's articles.

In a now-deleted tweet, Musk posted an image from an article from writer Max Barth published by satirical video game news website Hard Drive, without accreditation.

Hard Drive replied in a tweet: "hey i'll give u a horse if u stop cropping our name off our articles."

Insider previously reported that Musk's company, SpaceX, paid an air stewardess $250,000 in 2018 after she brought a sexual misconduct complaint about Musk, in which she said that he exposed himself to her and offered her a horse in exchange for a sexual favour in 2016.

Musk has denied the sexual misconduct claims .

Musk responded to Hard Drive: "Well, if you make something that looks like a meme & someone (not me) crops off your name, so it goes."

He added the image was only a "6/10 meme."

Hard Drive countered with another article titled: "Elon Musk admits he wants to travel to Mars because no one hates him there yet."

"Less funny than SNL on a bad day," Musk retorted.

Hard Drive replied: "Well you're the expert on SNL's bad days," including a picture of Musk from his appearance on Saturday Night Live in May 2021.

Musk also asserted the site's humor wasn't funny because it was "woke." Musk has complained in the past about what he calls the "woke mind virus." It's not clear what part of Hard Drive's humor he found to be woke, or why.

Musk takes pride in his sense of humor and told a court in July 2021 that his jokes generate free press for his electric vehicle company Tesla .

Hard Drive rounded off its interaction with Musk by publishing a highly sardonic article titled: "Hard Drive Apologizes to Elon Musk for Dunking on Him Too Hard."

Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

Hard Drive isn't the only satirical news site to draw Musk's ire. In March 2021 he also expressed his distaste towards satirical news site The Onion after it joked that Musk — who is from South Africa — was wealthy because of apartheid.

"Shame on you, Onion," Musk tweeted .

Musk has also been accused before of posting memes and images without crediting creators. When contacted by The New York Times for a piece about him stealing memes, Musk responded with two uncredited memes .

In 2019, Musk engaged in an argument on Twitter over whether he should credit fan art , during which he tweeted "always credit everyone" and "no one should be credited with anything ever."

In 2018, the billionaire got into a copyright dispute with a potter after Tesla started using icons of a farting unicorn . Although Musk originally implied in now-deleted tweets the potter should have been grateful for the exposure. Musk and the potter reached an undisclosed resolution .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

