Recall Alert: Trader Joe’s says it’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit may cause adverse reaction

Trader Joe’s is recalling it’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit.

The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.

People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To this date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The recalled product has the code date of Best If Used By Date June 2, 2022 as printed on the package found on the upper right hand corner of the package.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

