ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Recall Alert: Trader Joe’s says it’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit may cause adverse reaction

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiK2u_0fvV3fwl00

Trader Joe’s is recalling it’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit.

The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.

People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To this date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The recalled product has the code date of Best If Used By Date June 2, 2022 as printed on the package found on the upper right hand corner of the package.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arugula#Adverse Reaction#Salad#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 12

Doctor killed in Tulsa mass shooting had ties to Connecticut

A doctor who was shot and killed in the country's most recent mass shooting had ties to Connecticut. Dr. Preston Phillips worked for six years in Connecticut. He completed his residency at Yale New Haven Hospital from 1990 to 1996. He was one of the four people shot and killed...
News 12

Milford police release photos of suspects in brawl at Walnut Beach

Milford police have released photos of several suspects they say were involved in a large fight at Walnut Beach in Milford over Memorial Day weekend. Officers wrote, "as we continue our investigation into the incident that happened at Walnut Beach this past weekend, we are asking for assistance in identifying the individuals pictured."
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy