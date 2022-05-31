Heather Hage on leading cutting-edge scientists: Empathy, consistency, trust, support

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 51. A great weekend to get outside; 5-day forecast. BEYOND THE FRONT DOOR: NEIGHBORS RALLY TO REHAB “GILLET HOUSE”: William Gillet designed and built this home at 515 W. Onondaga St. around 1875 for his family. All wooden elements of the exterior and interior were fashioned in Gillett’s own molding mill. In 2019, the Strathmore Community Development Group bought the house, along with the nearby Trinity Episcopal Church and its parish house. The group dubbed the trio of properties the “Trinity Campus,” and developed plans to rehab all three buildings. The owners have already done some structural rehabilitation on the building. Take at look at the inside and outside.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO