Heather Hage on leading cutting-edge scientists: Empathy, consistency, trust, support

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency will close the Ley Creek Transfer Station, in Liverpool, next week. Residents can bring their trash to the newly revamped Rock Cut transfer station in Jamesville, about nine miles south of the Ley Creek station. Like Ley Creek, Rock Cut will accept trash, recycling, construction and demolition materials, appliances, mattresses, tires and food scraps. It won’t accept batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermometers and mercury thermostats. Check the OCRRA website for special instructions to dispose of those items.
Comments / 0