With summer unofficially underway, here’s what Pennsylvania’s wildlife is up to | Today in Pa. LITE

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, argues that the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is wrong to support marijuana legalization because allowing recreational use is apt to aggravate the state's already high unemployment rate. "There are not enough Pennsylvanians to work in Pennsylvania," Oz said during a recent Newsmax interview, "so giving them pot so that they stay home is not, I don't think, an ideal move….We need to get Pennsylvanians back at work, gotta give them their mojo, and I don't want marijuana to be a hindrance to that."

