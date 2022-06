In February, Dubai announced its first crypto regulation, making it illegal for anyone to deal with crypto assets without VARA approval. One of the leading global exchanges, Crypto.com has announced that it has obtained provisional approval for its virtual asset license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). According to the report, the exchange passed an initial compliance check which gives them the legal right to operate crypto-related services in the region. It is expected that Crypto.com obtains its full operating license in the near term after VARA carries out due diligence and mandated requirements. The collaboration is expected to be a win-win for both parties as the country seeks to revolutionize its financial sector through cryptos.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO