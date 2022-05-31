ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's HOT with storms by Wednesday for some

Cover picture for the articleBryan Hughes has a look at your morning forecast. Residents say ‘not in my backyard’ to proposed crematorium. New foster care dashboard unveiled in West Virginia. Crews battling two-story building fire in Huntington. Former...

The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Northeast heat wave to break dozens of records this weekend

(CNN) — Over 35 million people are under a heat advisory this weekend across the Northeast as record temperatures stretch from Virginia to New Hampshire. "If highs reach the mid to upper 90s, this will be record highs for the day and the month!" the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Boston said Friday.
BOSTON, MA
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Central States to Brace For Severe Thunderstorms This Coming Week

Forecasters watch out for the next possible round of severe weather as storm-weary locations recover from the previous week's bout of thunderstorms. Last Thursday, destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Central States. Forecasters are watching for the next possible round of severe weather in a similar area seven days later.
ENVIRONMENT
