The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) invites the public to save the date of September 22nd for their first ever annual housing celebration. The event will be hosted by the CHA Board of Directors at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds Event Center from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, and will include appetizers from Amica’s, a cash bar, and live music.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO