Destin Fire reports “record-breaking” call volume for Memorial Day weekend

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — There were thousands of people hitting the beach for the Memorial Day weekend. With more travelers on the road, on the water and wherever else people go, that increases the odds of an emergency. According to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue Monday night, they had a record-breaking call volume for Memorial Day weekend.

The post reads: “Destin Fire has had a busy Memorial Day weekend with record-breaking call volume to include vehicle accidents, drownings, traumatic injuries, helicopter transports, water rescues, medical emergencies, and sinking boats.” Images from the post feature a medical helicopter, an SUV that crashed into a tree and a fire-rescue jet-ski pulling swimmers.

