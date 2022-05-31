ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden suggests "rational" Republicans may act on gun control, Twitter erupts

By Jessica Corbett
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ADVt_0fvV1mCG00

President Biden on Monday sparked anger and frustration in the wake of a Texas mass shooting with remarks about gun safety reform that included describing two GOP congressional leaders as "rational."

The president said on the White House lawn that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a rational Republican," and he thinks Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is too, according to multiple reporters present.

Biden's comments came after McConnell told CNN last week — after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde — that he "encouraged" Cornyn to talk with Democrats to "come up with a bipartisan solution."

Responding on Twitter to the president's Monday statement, "Our America" co-host Sawyer Hackett simply said, "Wait, what?"

Writer Thor Benson was similarly concise, tweeting, "Hmmm ... no."

Former Democratic Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner asked, "What in the neoliberal hell is this?"

Jeet Heer, a national affairs correspondent at The Nation, said that "this might be justified if it yielded results in Republican lawmakers voting for parts of Biden's agenda, but it won't."

"As it stands," he warned, "it's giving centrist voters permission to vote for any Republican who is not" former President Donald Trump or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Noting that "Cornyn was tweeting a few days ago about making schools like airports," journalist Aaron Rupar said, "I'm skeptical of his rationality on guns."

"I beg of Democrats to start dealing with Republicans as they are and not the made-up version you wish they were," he added.

Last Tuesday, Salvador Ramos used an AR-15-style-rifle that he legally purchased in Texas after his 18th birthday to murder 19 children and two teachers at the Uvalde elementary school. The teenage gunman was then killed by law enforcement. Biden's Department of Justice is now reviewing the police response to the shooting.

The president told reporters Monday, "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody's getting more rational about it, at least that's my hope."

"The Second Amendment was never absolute," he said, according to the Associated Press. "You couldn't buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn't go out and buy a lot of weapons."

Biden also explained the limitations on his powers, saying, "I can't dictate this stuff. I can do the things that I've done — and any executive action I can take I'll continue to take — but I can't outlaw a weapon. I can't ... change the background checks. I can't do that."

When Biden visited Texas over the weekend, onlookers shouted "Do something!" at him. In a Sunday letter, the Principal Recovery Network made a similar demand of all U.S. elected officials.

Faced with nationwide calls for action and data on firearm deaths in the U.S., House Democrats have repeatedly moved to strengthen gun laws in recent years. But unless the party's entire caucus in the Senate decides to end the filibuster, most legislation cannot make it through the evenly split upper chamber without GOP support.

Comments / 67

Guest
4d ago

The democrats don’t know what the constitution is. Somebody should educate the dummies in DC on what it is

Reply(4)
22
Linda Daly Cerat
4d ago

It’s pretty hard to get anything done when you have so many irrational Democrats in the same room.

Reply
25
Lalaine Lewis
4d ago

well, gun control is unconstitutional, so theres that 🤷‍♀️

Reply(6)
41
Related
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio

In newly-released audio from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on January 6, praises President Biden's temperament and criticizes Donald Trump's behavior during the insurrection. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 11, 2022.
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gun Control#Texas Democratic Party#Guns#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#Senate#Cnn#Robb Elementary School#Democrats#Democratic#The Nation
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

The Senate's two pro-abortion-rights Republicans are still talking to Democrats about a bipartisan way to turn Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she's in discussions with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and others. It's not over yet: After the Senate failed, as expected, to advance a broad abortion-rights bill on Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she's still working with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and other senators on a new proposal that would codify two major abortion decisions by the Supreme Court into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
125K+
Followers
17K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy