Morgan County, GA

Pro-Rivian JDA touts election results

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
Election 2022 FILE -- Republican candidate for Georgia governor and former Sen. David Perdue speaks May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Walton, and Newton counties is touting the results of last week’s GOP primary in Georgia, which saw Governor Brian Kemp sweep past former Senator David Perdue.

When Rivian announced plans to build electric trucks and SUVs in Walton and Morgan counties, a couple hundred mostly Morgan County residents organized to oppose the multi-billion dollar project, and David Perdue rushed to join them.

Kemp carried Morgan County by almost 40 points, and won the precinct closest to the proposed plant site by 20.

From the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Walton, and Newton counties…

During the primary campaign, some statewide and local JDA-area candidates made the Rivian project a prominent part of their campaign. While it’s unfortunate that job creation and sustainable development became an issue in the first place, we were pleased by Tuesday’s primary election results.

The primary election results clearly demonstrate that the majority of people within the four-county JDA community support the Rivian project and efforts to create good-paying jobs. While the Rivian project was not on the ballot, voters had clear choices between candidates who either supported or opposed the project.

We have always known a majority of people in the community support this project. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce poll from late February confirmed this. With Tuesday’s results, voters across the state and region confirmed their support once more for this project and efforts to recruit high-tech manufacturing jobs.

The clearest indication of the community’s support for this project is seen in the Republican Primary for Governor. Governor Kemp carried all four counties by healthy margins, including Morgan County (68%-29%). Taking a closer look at Morgan County, the Governor even carried the local precinct (Centennial) closest to Rutledge (58%-38%).

With this widespread support from the community, region, and state, we will continue partnering with Rivian and the State of Georgia to make this project a reality and look forward to the groundbreaking later this summer.

