Last day to apply for mail-in ballot for New Jersey primary election

Tuesday, May 31 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for New Jersey's upcoming primary.

Early voting runs June 3 through June 5, leading up to Primary Day on June 7.

That is also the deadline to have your mail-in ballots post-marked.

You can click here to find a secure ballot drop location near you.

Polls are open for in-person voting on election day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to find your polling place.

You can find ongoing election coverage at