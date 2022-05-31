Last day to apply for mail-in ballot for New Jersey primary election
Tuesday, May 31 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for New Jersey's upcoming primary. Early voting runs June 3 through June 5, leading up to Primary Day on June 7. That is also the deadline to have your mail-in ballots post-marked. You can click here to find a secure ballot drop location near you. Polls are open for in-person voting on election day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling place. You can find ongoing election coverage at 6abc.com/election .
