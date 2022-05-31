ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Man died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

 4 days ago

A man lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle Sunday in Pomona. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 8:28 p.m. on Towne Avenue and Alcott Street [...]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fvV091500
