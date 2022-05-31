ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This 6/3 Weekend

By Tatum Arbogast
Cover picture for the articleFirst, take a splash with Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. at Slidell's Cutting Edge theater! We all know the beloved "tail" of Ariel, a spunky mermaid princess who longs for a taste of the human world - with human legs to match. Watch as our fiery heroine and her aquatic friends...

Journey under the sea with Ariel and friends as Cutting Edge Theater presents Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved fairy tale. It tells the story of a beautiful mermaid who dreams of exploring the shore up above. To make her dreams come true, she must defy her father King Triton, seal a deal with evil sea witch Ursula, and, most importantly, find her voice. This is the perfect play for families and Disney fans of all ages.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. See the play, The Little Mermaid, Jr at The Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Thursday, June 2nd through Saturday, June 11th.
A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
