Waco neighbors: Obituaries for May 31

Anyone objecting to lawful gun ownership should reread the Second Amendment to our Constitution giving us the right to bear arms and to maintain a well-regulated militia. There must be a fairyland or third dimension out there that sees all our murderers, felons, etc. tripping over each other in their haste to obey any future law abolishing gun ownership and allowing the confiscation of weapons. Who would obey such a directive? Right. Only those who obey the law. Charlton Heston must have had a sense of current developments when he said that his weapon would only be taken from his cold, dead hands.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO