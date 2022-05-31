Waco neighbors: Obituaries for May 31

Prosper Waco is raising money for a new title-clearing program aimed at helping low income Waco residents whose homes are not legally their own. When a homeowner passes away, a surviving family member might continue living in the home without formally updating the house’s title, meaning the wealth the home represents is not passed on but the costs of upkeep are.
MGT Consulting Group will have a virtual community engagement meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to present the city of Waco’s Disparity Study project overview and gather comments from business owners on their experiences doing business, or attempting to do business, with the city. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited.
Drug deaths are skyrocketing in America as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids flood communities, and the crisis is not limited to giant cities or impoverished corners of Appalachia. It is here in Waco and McLennan County. The United States saw 108,000 overdose deaths in 2021, up 15% over 2020, which...
A crowd huddled around Bevil Cohn bright and early Saturday outside Bell’s Hill Elementary School as she told the story of the man who pioneered the early tourist destination that led Waco to be known as “Geyser City,” centered partly around what is now the site of the school where the Cohn worked as principal for 33 years.
•The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $250,000 in scholarships to 49 Texas students for the 2021-22 academic year. This continues the Fair & Rodeo’s tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships. It was a record-breaking year in scholarship giving for the Heart O’ Texas...
Three local restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas: Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave.; Cafe Homestead, near the Homestead Heritage community off Dry Creek Road; and Taqueria El Crucero, 2505 Robinson Drive, according to a press release. “This list covers all restaurants...
Nine months after Texas enacted a law restricting abortion access across the state, officials at Care Net Pregnancy Center in Waco have their hands full. The Christian-affiliated pregnancy center expanded its coverage area from McLennan County to seven counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Supreme Court votes soon to overturn Roe v. Wade’s protection of access to abortion nationwide, Care Net Director Deborah McGregor expects they will be even busier.
Waco Family Medicine and Waco Area Health Education Center will hold the second annual Healthy Families Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1600 Providence Drive. The event will offer free health screenings, food distribution, cooking demonstrations, a Zumba workout, food trucks, live music, raffle giveaways, community mural activity and family fun activities.
A town center populated by stores, restaurants, a splash zone and an assembly hall dominates a plan for Robinson to meet its development potential, all clustered strategically around City Hall and its police and fire stations. The third largest city in McLennan County has launched an ambitious plan to leverage...
With the price of milk products rising in markets everywhere, Friday marked the introduction of an Add Milk pilot program in Waco, aimed at encouraging users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to keep buying the “superfood.”. The program available at Jubilee Food Market effectively refunds the full value...
DALLAS (AP) — At least one person was killed as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding. Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was...
A shooting Monday near an East Waco housing complex that caused a woman to be hospitalized stemmed from a quarrel between ex-lovers, Waco Police said in an arrest affidavit. The victim told police that her former girlfriend, Tanaiya Janae Norwood, 23, shot her during the incident on Adams Street near the Estella Maxey public housing complex, according to the affidavit.
More than a mile of Spring Valley Road will close for nearly two months starting Monday as crews get rolling on the $15.4 million widening and reconstruction of the Hewitt thoroughfare. The Texas Department of Transportation will close Spring Valley Road from North Old Temple Road to Sun Valley Boulevard....
Anyone objecting to lawful gun ownership should reread the Second Amendment to our Constitution giving us the right to bear arms and to maintain a well-regulated militia. There must be a fairyland or third dimension out there that sees all our murderers, felons, etc. tripping over each other in their haste to obey any future law abolishing gun ownership and allowing the confiscation of weapons. Who would obey such a directive? Right. Only those who obey the law. Charlton Heston must have had a sense of current developments when he said that his weapon would only be taken from his cold, dead hands.
The Heart O’Texas Speedway held its 13th annual Wall of Fame inductions last weekend, preserving five of its racing legends for posterity. The 2022 induction class consisted of Glen Wilson, Morris Wood, Vernon Holder, Billy Webb and Les Jacobs. Wilson was a Waco firefighter by trade but a dirt...
A Waco nonprofit with a worldwide mission is launching a thrift store this weekend in an effort to raise funds for a hospice house, which would provide free care to patients nearing the end of their lives. The Lord’s Work has set a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 3...
