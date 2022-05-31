ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Crash in Pembroke Pines sets car on fire

By Elitsa Bizios
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Pembroke Pines caused a vehicle to catch on...

wsvn.com

Click10.com

Pompano Beach home suffers major damage from downed tree

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A large tree fell on a mobile home in Pompano Beach Saturday, displacing five people living in the home. According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the damage was associated with a band of gusty showers and thunderstorms, and wind reports from nearby locations indicated winds were probably in the 40-50 mph range.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

3 killed, 2 injured in crash on State Road 836

MIAMI - Three women died Friday night and two men were injured following a crash on State Road 836. Police said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was traveling westbound on SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.Authorities said the collision caused the sedan to lose control and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail, off of the roadway, where it collided into a tree in the center median grassy area.There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The roadway was shutdown for approximately 6 hours during the investigation.   
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 person transported following shooting on I-95

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a shooting on Interstate 95. The incident took place on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes just north of Ives Dairy Road along the Dade/Broward line, Friday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police: Man drove 95 mph moments before deadly crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Lake Worth man is charged with vehicular homicide for a May 13 crash in Boynton Beach. The crash happened on Boynton Beach Boulevard near Winchester Park Boulevard. Paul McCormack, Jr., 31, was driving 95 mph 5 seconds prior to the crash that killed...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Witness captures video of road rage shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News shows an apparent shooting following a road rage incident in Hallandale Beach Friday morning. Details of what happened are not clear at this time, but Hallandale Beach Police initially reported that a U-Haul driver struck multiple vehicles before coming to a stop at the east intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Interstate 95.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WPTV

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl from Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Pompano Beach. Investigators said Yumalay Morales was last seen Tuesday morning near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. Morales is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Elderly woman with dementia missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate an 88-year-old woman missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Irena Cohen was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of 900 NE 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach, Wednesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Roads reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifed along I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble in Davie. The truck jackknifed on Interstate 595 at University Drive, Thursday morning. Several westbound lanes were blocked by the vehicle as officials worked to remove it. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
DAVIE, FL
850wftl.com

Person struck by train reportedly stood on the tracks

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train after they stood on the tracks. The incident took place around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday along Copans Road and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. The train engineer told investigators that he noticed a person...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate double shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double shooting in North Miami Beach. Officials responded to the scene at the North Miami Beach Library along Northeast 164th Street, Wednesday night. When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Margate home under investigation

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were called to a house where a shooting took place in Margate. A shooting occurred at 5740 Lakeside Drive, at around 11 p.m., Monday. Special Response Teams investigated the home, Tuesday morning. The residence was cleared by police. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, drivers advised to seek alternate routes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has been reported in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there is flooding along Powerline Road, between Commercial Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road. Northbound and southbound lanes on Powerline Road will be closed between Northwest 56th Street and 59th Court...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

