Thinking about taking a trip this summer? Maybe you don’t want to go too far from home though. Nothing beats a fun, summer road trip! Right here in North Carolina, you can visit great places for an even better summer vacation. Wondering what places are within driving distance of you? Trust me, some of these places you may have not even thought to visit but I am here to say, why not?

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO