GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO