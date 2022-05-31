Calmer weather returns to the Northland

“North Country Riders is an all volunteer ATV club out of Hayward, in Sawyer county, WI. ALL ATV/UTV trails here in Sawyer Co are open and ready to ride! With the recent storms in the area volunteers have been out inspecting trails for fallen tree limbs and washouts and doing our best to remove amd fox as needed, but as always keep an eye out as they can come up on you quickly. Dust in the wooded areas should be pretty low this weekend and you will encounter numerous puddles in the low spots. Fire lanes dry out quick and can get very dusty in a hurry, so please follow the posted speed limits and increase your following distance when riding in dust. Around the city of Hayward we have numerous road routes open for riders to access our trail system from their homes, or place of lodging. Please respect the posted speed limits as many of these routes are in residential areas. For more information find us on FB, North Country riders ATV club, and also Sawyer County Snowmobile/ATV Alliance.” - Jesse Reglin.

SAWYER COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO