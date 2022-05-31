ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Warm and humid with a stray shower or storm

By Nicole Phillips
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldUo3_0fvUub4400

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Our summer pattern will continue as high pressure settles in, any big storm systems will go up and over us over the next couple of days.

Highs today reach the low 90s with a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon/evening thanks to the daytime heating. Not everyone will see a shower but if you do, it will cool you off but also leave you with uncomfortable humidity.

A front will move through late this week into the weekend, our rain chances should go up but not a wash out at the moment.

Hurricane Agatha made landfall along the Mexican coast on Monday as a category 2 hurricane. Agatha will lose its energy inland but the remnants could remerge over the southern Gulf/western Caribbean late this week. If reorganization can occur, this would become Alex and mainly impact the peninsula of Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Showers and storms to end the week; slightly drier this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A front will slide through this afternoon and evening and will trigger the chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms may have some gusty winds along with heavy rain but the overall severe threat remains low.  This weekend will be slightly drier with the chance for a pop-up shower or storm, high […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Rain chances back off this weekend as we track the tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Latest check of our first alert radar shows showers and storms popping up across our viewing area mainly confined to the southeast. This is due to a front that is pushing through our area. We are currently not expecting these storms to be severe at this time. These showers and storms could […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia officials find bird flu strain in domesticated flock

VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — Officials have confirmed a highly contagious variety of bird flu in a backyard flock in southeast Georgia. State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says it’s the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domesticated birds in Georgia this year. The Toombs County resident kept a flock of chickens, turkeys, ducks, […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Local minister offers mass community wedding for free

The average cost for a wedding in Alabama in 2020, according to ValuePenguin was $15,056 and in Georgia, a little higher at $19,142. A local minister and boutique owner wants to remove the financial burden. Dr. Veranica Word-Haynes is throwing a wedding for 22 couples. All they have to bring are the rings, marriage licenses, […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Humid#Ga#Mexican#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Columbus, talks about challenge to Gov. Kemp and her runoff endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate is campaigning in Columbus this weekend. Stacey Abrams made several stops Friday. Abrams will be at a candidate forum Saturday morning at Fourth Street Baptist Church downtown. It will start at 10:30.  With the November election more than five months away, Abrams is drawing a picture of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy