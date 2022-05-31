Warm and humid with a stray shower or storm

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Our summer pattern will continue as high pressure settles in, any big storm systems will go up and over us over the next couple of days.

Highs today reach the low 90s with a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon/evening thanks to the daytime heating. Not everyone will see a shower but if you do, it will cool you off but also leave you with uncomfortable humidity.

A front will move through late this week into the weekend, our rain chances should go up but not a wash out at the moment.

Hurricane Agatha made landfall along the Mexican coast on Monday as a category 2 hurricane. Agatha will lose its energy inland but the remnants could remerge over the southern Gulf/western Caribbean late this week. If reorganization can occur, this would become Alex and mainly impact the peninsula of Florida.

