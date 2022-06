Since 1909 when group swim lessons were first developed at the Detroit YMCA, the Y has been a leader in educating communities on how to be safe around water. This May, as we observe National Water Safety Month, the Jennersville branch of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine hosted 160 second graders for free swim lessons focused on basic water safety and swimming skills as part of the organization’s Safety Around Water (SAW) offerings.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO