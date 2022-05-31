ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kim Jong-Un Tells North Koreans COVID-19 Vaccines Are His 'Immortal Potion Of Love'

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLFhU_0fvUtS2C00

After North Korea finally kicked off its first-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign, its supreme leader has been at the heart of all the praises from its citizens instead of the scientists who created it.

According to a Daily Star report, Kim Jong-Un made bizarre claims using loudspeakers at vaccination sites that the vaccines are an "immortal potion of love" gifted by him.

A city government official told RFA on the condition of anonymity for security reasons that "they play loud political propaganda messages as the soldiers get injected with the vaccines from China."

This country recently began vaccinating soldiers working on national construction projects.

'Long Live The Highest Dignity'

As the isolated nation kicked off its vaccination campaign, soldiers in Pyongyang were relieved to learn they would be receiving the vaccine.

"Some of the soldiers were seen raising their hands and giving praise to Kim Jong Un, shedding tears and shouting 'Manse!'," the source told RFA.

'Manse' in this context translates to "long live Kim Jong Un."

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, North Korea has lifted all COVID restrictions imposed in Pyongyang as the isolated country says the virus situation is now under control.

Comments / 264

Todd Iam
4d ago

This is what you end up with when you have a Totalitarian/Dictator form of govt with no freedom of press. You end up thinking science is a love potion and their ruler invented the burrito.

Reply(33)
70
Analyzer
4d ago

Chubbys thinking is still planted in the 15th century... The Hermit Colony is proof....When will he & Sis disappear......

Reply(8)
39
S Cross
4d ago

Lol. How can they tolerate living under the jackboot? You’d think at least the military would remove the flattop.

Reply(36)
28
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Reuters

U.S. warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear, missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or a long-range missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. The...
POTUS
The US Sun

Putin’s mental health is ‘bad’ and there is a ‘very real threat’ he could launch nuke weapons, claims ‘Kremlin insider’

VLADIMIR Putin’s mental health is “bad” and the threat he could launch nuclear weapons is “very real”, an oligarch close to the tyrant has revealed. The billionaire has told associates that “stories about him going bonkers are not a joke” amid fears the Russian leader could declare all-out war on Ukraine today.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Koreans#Covid#Potion#Daily Star#Rfa#Reuters
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Judge warns North Korea could murder U.S. Marine vet in Spain

A federal judge has ruled that a U.S. Marine veteran who participated in a 2019 raid on the North Korean embassy in Madrid is eligible for extradition to face trial in Spain. But in the same ruling, the judge said she hopes a higher court intervenes because she fears North Korea might kill the man if he leaves the U.S.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's latest battlefield humiliation: Ukraine thwarts Russian battalion's river-crossing and destroys at least 58 vehicles inflicting heavy casualties as Donbas offensive stalls and Kyiv's troops counter-attack

Russia has suffered yet another battlefield humiliation after Ukraine successfully thwarted its attempt to cross a river in Donbas, destroying dozens of vehicles and inflicting heavy casualties. Satellite images lay bare the scale of the failure with the remains of two pontoon bridges drifting in the Donets River at Bilohorivka,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Either we win or this will end badly for all of humanity': Putin's state TV stooges warn Russia will unleash nuclear war rather than accept defeat in Ukraine

The head of Russian state-backed TV network RT said 'things will end badly for all of humanity' if Russia doesn't win a military victory against Ukraine, hinting at a nuclear strike should the country lose the war. Russia's state-backed media has become infamous for its anti-Ukrainian rants since the war...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy