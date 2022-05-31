Kim Jong-Un Tells North Koreans COVID-19 Vaccines Are His 'Immortal Potion Of Love'

After North Korea finally kicked off its first-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign, its supreme leader has been at the heart of all the praises from its citizens instead of the scientists who created it.

According to a Daily Star report, Kim Jong-Un made bizarre claims using loudspeakers at vaccination sites that the vaccines are an "immortal potion of love" gifted by him.

A city government official told RFA on the condition of anonymity for security reasons that "they play loud political propaganda messages as the soldiers get injected with the vaccines from China."

This country recently began vaccinating soldiers working on national construction projects.

'Long Live The Highest Dignity'

As the isolated nation kicked off its vaccination campaign, soldiers in Pyongyang were relieved to learn they would be receiving the vaccine.

"Some of the soldiers were seen raising their hands and giving praise to Kim Jong Un, shedding tears and shouting 'Manse!'," the source told RFA.

'Manse' in this context translates to "long live Kim Jong Un."

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, North Korea has lifted all COVID restrictions imposed in Pyongyang as the isolated country says the virus situation is now under control.