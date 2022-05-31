ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

World’s Leading Manufacturer of Construction Equipment Acquires Kennett Square’s Tangent Energy Solutions

By Mark Hostutler
 4 days ago
Caterpillar Inc., a Fortune 100 company and the world’s leading manufacturer of construction equipment, has acquired Tangent Energy Solutions, an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) company based in Kennett Square. Tangent Energy provides customers with turnkey solutions for reducing energy costs, increasing energy efficiency, reducing emissions, monetizing electric grid support, and...

