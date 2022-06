It's not the long-term relief at the gas pump that motorists have been hoping for, but your next fill-up at the gas station should cost you a few bucks less than the last. Starting tomorrow, June 1, the average price for a gallon gas should be down 25-cents or more at gas at stations throughout Oneida County. That's because of actions taken by the New York State Legislature and the Oneida County Board of Legislators.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO