Don't Expect To See Apple's AR/VR Headset At WWDC 2022

By Shanthi Rexaline
 4 days ago
Apple, Inc. AAPL is unlikely to release its much-awaited augmented reality/mixed reality headset at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to be held from June 6-10.

What Happened: Apple's AR/MR headset may take some time for entering mass production and therefore the hardware product is unlikely to make its appearance at the WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A recent report pointed out that Apple recently filed for the realityOS trademark, the operating system that is widely expected to power its AR/MR headsets.

Apple watchers took this as a cue that the device could make its appearance at the WWDC.

Kuo suggested Apple may be better off not announcing the headset or its OS at the annual event, saying rivals are looking to glean insights into its hardware specification and OS design.

"I'm sure that if Apple announces AR/MR headset and its OS at WWDC, competitors will immediately kick off copycat projects and happily copy Apple's excellent ideas, and hit the store shelves before Apple launches in 2023," the TFI International Securities analyst said.

Why It's Important: Apple CEO Tim Cook has touted diverse use cases for the AR headset, including education, entertainment, interactive gaming, and enterprise. Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster expects Apple to launch the headset either in 2023 or 2024. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said he expects the headset to add $20 per share to Apple's valuation.

Price Action: Apple closed Friday's session 4.08% higher at $149.64, according to Benzinga Pro data.

