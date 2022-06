I read with great interest Lake County News’ article on Friday about the race for assessor-recorder. I must respond to two points raised by the incumbent, Richard Ford. He stated in the interview that he sent out a "white paper" to local real estate agents to dispel a notion that his office remained closed on Fridays, and that he opened up the Assessor-Recorder's Office for twice a day recordings "as soon as the COVID restrictions were lifted.” He did not.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO