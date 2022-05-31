ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Whiteland Township, PA

Aqua Pennsylvania Begins $1.2 Million Project in West Whiteland Township

By Leah Mikulich
 4 days ago
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced that a $1.2 million infrastructure improvement project is underway in West Whiteland Township. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve reliability for customers throughout...

VISTA.Today

