ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon's divided parliament holds first session after vote

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMzOG_0fvUs4Hs00

Lebanon’s newly elected parliament was holding its first session Tuesday, with lawmakers expected to choose the country's longtime parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, for a seventh four-year term. His reelection is practically guaranteed, even though there are more than a dozen new lawmakers who won seats running on a reform platform.

The new legislature is being ushered in as Lebanon remains in the grip of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ruling class, which has been running the country since the end of the civil war.

Elected on May 15, the new parliament is deeply divided with no coalition holding majority seats in the 128-member legislature. The militant Hezbollah group and its allies lost the majority they had held since 2018, and now hold 61 seats — four short of an absolute majority.

The 13 independent candidates, drawn from the 2019 protest movement, and some of the Christian parties in parliament have said they will not vote for Berri, leaving him with a much slimmer support, mainly from Shiite parties.

Despite this, the Hezbollah-led coalition is expected to re-elect Berri, an ally who has been in the post since 1992. Berri heads the Shiite Muslim Amal militia and is the only candidate for the post of speaker, which under Lebanon’s power-sharing agreement is held by a Shiite.

Ahead of the session, some of the independents and new legislators, gathered outside Beirut’s port — the scene of a massive explosion in August 2020 that killed more than 200 people — and met with families of the victims who perished in the blast. After the meeting, they walked to Parliament, surrounded by hundreds of supporters chanting “thawra,” revolution in Arabic.

The investigation into the port explosion, when hundreds of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate detonated, has been stalled for months amid legal challenges by officials charged by the investigative judge.

Beirut has the right to know who killed her,” said independent legislator Yassin Yassin, in a reference to the bungled probe.

The presence of the independent lawmakers in the legislature is a major achievement — they went into the vote fragmented and faced intimidation and threats by entrenched mainstream parties.

It sends a strong message to politicians who have for decades held on to their seats and continue to do so despite the economic meltdown, which has impoverished Lebanon and triggered the biggest wave of emigration since the 1975-90 civil war.

Tuesday's session is expected to reflect the legislature's divisions between pro- and anti-Hezbollah lawmakers who will likely find it difficult to work together to form a new government and enact desperately needed reforms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’

China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabih Berri
The Independent

PM faces prospect of no-confidence vote as poll signals Tory Wakefield defeat

Boris Johnson could reportedly face a crunch vote on his premiership as new polling predicted the Conservatives risk being pummelled in a key electoral contest.A survey of voters in Wakefield, who will go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP, has suggested the Tories could lose the by-election by as much as 20 points in an indication the revelations about Downing Street lockdown-busting gatherings have hit the party’s popularity in a battleground seat.The Prime Minister secured his landslide 2019 majority off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall, with traditional Labour-supporting areas in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Albania elects top general as the country’s new president

Albania’s parliament on Saturday elected a top military official as the country’s new president after no candidates were nominated in three rounds of voting.Gen.-Maj. Bajram Begaj won the post after the 140-seat Parliament voted 78 in favor, four against and one abstained.The governing left-wing Socialist Party nominated and voted for Begaj, 55, after failing to reach a compromise with the opposition on a candidate to replace President Ilir Meta, and no independent candidate was nominated. Most of the opposition boycotted the voting.Begaj is post-communist Albania’s eighth president and the third from the military ranks. The five-year presidency has a...
WORLD
The Independent

Poll predicts heavy Tory by-election loss amid reports PM faces leadership test

New polling has indicated that the Conservatives are in for a crushing defeat in the Wakefield by-election amid reports Boris Johnson could face a vote on his future as soon as next week.The Prime Minister secured his majority of about 80 seats at the 2019 general election off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall – traditional Labour supporting areas in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales which voted Tory, inspired by Mr Johnson’s promise of delivering Brexit.But with Wakefield scheduled to go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP after former...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Lead us out of this mess,’ UN chief demands of world leaders at environment summit in Stockholm

The secretary general of the United Nations has demanded that world leaders “lead us out of this mess” at the launch of an environment summit in Sweden. Stockholm +50 got underway on Thursday, half a century after the first UN Conference on the Human Environment. Thousands of people gathered in the Swedish city at a critical juncture, with the world facing the triple threat of a climate crisis, massive biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. The inaugural 1972 event was the beginning of the UN’s push for global environmental action and eventually led to the formation of the UN...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Parliament#Legislature#Corruption#Christian#Shiite Muslim
The Independent

Tory MPs warned they will lose election if they ditch Boris Johnson

Conservative MPs have been warned they risk losing their seats if they ditch Boris Johnson as leader.Despite the prime minister’s current unpopularity, which saw him booed by voters as he arrived for the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, a government source said he remained “an election-winning machine”.Mr Johnson is fighting back against demands from his own MPs for a confidence vote on his leadership, which could come as early as next week.More than 40 Tory MPs have openly called for his removal, with at least 17 submitting no-confidence letters to the chair of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine forces pushing back Russia in Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine launched a counterattack against Russian forces in the city of Sievierodonetsk and recaptured around a fifth of the territory it had lost, the head of the region has claimed.Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, said Russian forces had suffered significant defeats and were blowing up bridges to prevent Ukrainian forces from bringing in further military reinforcements.“Right now, our soldiers have pushed them back, they [the Russians] are suffering huge casualties,” Mr Gaidai said in a live TV broadcast on Saturday.“The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its efforts, all its reserves in that [Sievierodonetsk] direction,” he said....
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian flag from battleground to hang in dressing room – Oleksandr Petrakov

Manager Oleksandr Petrakov has revealed a Ukrainian flag from the battleground will hang in their dressing room for Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Wales.Ukraine are one win away from reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year, despite the ongoing conflict in their country.Russia invaded Ukraine over 100 days ago and a bloody war has brought heavy casualties on both sides.Ukraine’s players are desperate to give hope to their people by qualifying for the World Cup, and Petrakov’s side are able to count on the support of most neutrals around the world.They set up their Cardiff showdown by...
SPORTS
The Independent

Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday.Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December.Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy