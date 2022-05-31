ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Girl, 6, Drowns at Beach in Memorial Day Tragedy

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The girl's body was found in a weeded area close to the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Mary Cannon
4d ago

Send my condolences to the family.When someone dies it’s very painful.But the Bible says in the future God is going to do away with all pain Revelation 21:4 May e comfort you and give you what you need at this time.

Reply
2
Related
whmi.com

Fatal Dog Mauling In Fowlerville

An aggressive dog had to be put down following a vicious attack over the holiday weekend in the Village of Fowlerville. It happened at a home on Power Street Saturday evening. Police Chief John Tyler told WHMI a woman with a fenced-in backyard had let her dogs out when she heard one frantically barking. He says she went outside to find a large mastiff-type dog on top of her small yorkie-type dog, mauling it. Tyler said the woman was able to get the large aggressive dog off and the owner of the mastiff came over and took his dog.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday. At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser. Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people. The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck. Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot. According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger. In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
WNEM

Woman dead, child injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead, and a child was injured after a shooting in the city of Flint. Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday, June 1 for a shooting. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland, of Flint, was shot and killed inside a residence, according to the preliminary investigation.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Memorial Day#Swimming#Police#Accident#Abc#Cpr#Oacs
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Girl among several Michigan drowning victims over holiday

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-year-old Detroit girl was one of several people believed to have drowned in Michigan lakes over the Memorial Day weekend. The girl disappeared Monday afternoon while in the water at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark northwest of Detroit in Milford Township, authorities said. Searchers...
fox2detroit.com

6-year-old girl drowns in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark

MILFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 6-year-old girl drowned in Kent Lake on Monday afternoon. Police responded to Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark about a child who was missing around 5:30 p.m. "On the speaker they kept announcing how one kid after another went missing and everyone had been found...
WBKO

Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – An Ohio family is in mourning after a holiday vacation to Michigan ended in tragedy. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), a 39-year-old father drowned while he was tubing with his daughter on Devil’s Lake. Deputies said two families...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
977K+
Followers
96K+
Post
852M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy