ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fishing industry ‘bulldozing’ seabed in 90% of UK’s protected areas

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zD78v_0fvUrvVZ00

The vast majority of protected marine areas in the UK are being “bulldozed” by destructive fishing practices, according to new data.

More than 90 per cent are being affected by bottom-trawling or dredging, which damages the sea bed by dragging equipment along the ocean floor, according to the analysis.

This is despite supposed restrictions on environmentally-damaging practices in the UK’s marine protected areas.

Bottom-towing took place in 58 out of 64 offshore marine protected areas last year, according to new analysis from Global Fishing Watch (GFW) and conservation group Oceana reported by The Guardian .

Boats with bottom-towing gear spent more than 30,000 hours fishing in these places in 2021, the organisations found.

Bottom trawling is a popular fishing technique as it helps to sweep up lots of fish in one go by dragging a net with heavy weights along the sea floor. But it also damages other sea life as it captures unwanted species and scrapes the sea bed, releasing carbon emissions as it does.

Dredging causes similar damage to the sea floor by dragging heavy metal dredges along it.

Greenpeace has described bottom trawling in marine protected areas as akin to “allowing bulldozers to plough through a protected forest”.

The Marine Conservation Society previously found damaging fishing practices were taking place in 98 per cent of the UK’s marine protected areas . Using similar language, it said this was “equivalent to bulldozing a national park on land”.

It was also the centre of a protest by environmental activists at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, when Ocean Rebellion members lay on the ground and covered themselves in nets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbRGd_0fvUrvVZ00

Last month, the UK government completely banned bottom-trawling and dredging in several marine protected areas .

Campaigners welcomed the move - calling it the start of “the rewilding of the North Sea” - but called for ministers to go further to protect other areas.

The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs said it was stopping “damaging trawling and dredging in four marine protected areas” and had asked for evidence to support the management of 13 more sites.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No brainer’: Vertical farm company aims to end soft fruit and herb imports within a decade

Two scientists, an agricultural economist and a traditional farmer are on a mission to eliminate imports of soft fruits, herbs and salads to Britain within a decade.The team at Jones Food Company already supplies nearly a third of the UK’s fresh-cut basil to major retailers, grown in Europe’s largest vertical farm in Lincolnshire.But it is now testing how to also grow soft fruits, cut flowers and vines vertically at scale in an experimental centre in Bristol, and hopes eventually to be able to grow produce in bulk at a new site in Gloucestershire that will open this autumn. When built,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Travel chaos with flight cancellations and long delays as weekend rush home begins

Tens of thousands of passengers hoping to return to the UK at the end of the main half-term week face flight cancellations and long delays.Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has so far cancelled at least 42 flights to and from Gatwick, affecting an estimated 7,000 passengers.While most travellers were given several days’ warning and were able to rebook on other services, 14 easyJet departures from Gatwick airport have so far been cancelled on the morning. They include flights to Nice, Seville and Milan, and the return legs, plus three of the four departures to Amsterdam.Leanne Gorin told The Independent:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Prince William praises Queen’s optimism as he urges action to protect climate

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as full of “optimism and joy” as he praised the Queen for her “hope” in the future of the planet.Prince William paid tribute to the positive outlook of his grandmother during a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace dedicated to the environment and featuring Sir David Attenborough.He echoed the Queen’s words from her speech to the Cop26 UN Climate Change summit, when she said working together in a “common cause” always gave rise to hope.The duke highlighted the efforts of “visionary environmentalists” and went on to name broadcaster and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Travel chaos warned as rail and London Underground workers strike

London Underground has advised people not to travel on Monday, as thousands of workers are set to strike in a dispute over jobs and pensions.Tube services across the capital will be crippled as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) plan to walk out for 24 hours. Transport for London (TfL) said some train services will run but it expects severe disruption across the network from the start of service on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.Many stations, especially those in central and south London, will be closed, while stations that can be opened may only operate for limited...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Industry#Seabed#Protected Areas#Uk#Global Fishing Watch#Oceana#Greenpeace
The Independent

Passengers told to avoid Tube on Monday during 24-hour RMT strike

London Underground is advising people not to travel on Monday because of a strike by thousands of workers in a dispute over jobs and pensions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 24 hours, crippling Tube services across the capital.Transport for London (TfL) said some train services will run but it expects severe disruption across the network from the start of service on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.Many stations, especially those in central and south London, will be closed, while stations that can be opened may only operate for limited periods.We know it’s going to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Lead us out of this mess,’ UN chief demands of world leaders at environment summit in Stockholm

The secretary general of the United Nations has demanded that world leaders “lead us out of this mess” at the launch of an environment summit in Sweden. Stockholm +50 got underway on Thursday, half a century after the first UN Conference on the Human Environment. Thousands of people gathered in the Swedish city at a critical juncture, with the world facing the triple threat of a climate crisis, massive biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. The inaugural 1972 event was the beginning of the UN’s push for global environmental action and eventually led to the formation of the UN...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Gift from Norway: A new cultural gem amid the natural wonders

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Paris, Amsterdam, Florence, New York, London? None of them, according to Karen Hindsbo, can match the world’s newest cultural attraction.“This is the best museum in the world,” she insists. Karen is not exactly an impartial observer: she is the director of Norway’s new National Museum.Norway is rather more celebrated for its natural wonders than for its cultural assets. I hazard a guess...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Labour targets beleaguered Johnson for ditching flagship ‘levelling up’ plans

Labour is making a bid to snatch leadership on “levelling up” from Boris Johnson, accusing the beleaguered prime minister of ditching flagship promises to revive disadvantaged “Red Wall” communities which he made in the 2019 election campaign. Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy told The Independent that a weak and “easily distracted” prime minister had used the slogan to win Tories a foothold in former Labour areas in the Midlands and north, only to backslide on his pledges in power in the face of opposition from his own side.She revealed that Labour will table amendments to the government’s Levelling Up...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy