Meteor Shower Forecast Across U.S. Leaves Stargazers Disappointed
Stargazers took to social media, with some describing the meteor shower as a...www.newsweek.com
Stargazers took to social media, with some describing the meteor shower as a...www.newsweek.com
☝BEFORE READING THE ARTICLE ..I was just about to mention I "DIDN'T" see anything..Though I've seen MANY in the past..I once remember while working nightshift(5 yrs ago ?), For whatever reason I looked out of the window..I saw a policeman attempting to break the car window of a 🍸🍾drunk driver which had fallen asleep💤 at the wheel on a busy street..SUDDENLY❗I noticed as meteorite which appeared to be heading towards them (though it probably wasn't)..It was so bright..Neither of the 2 policeman noticed it..And, the drunk driver certainly didn't either..In the past I've often wondered HOW could they have missed it (❓)..It was incredibly bright..
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 25