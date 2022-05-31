ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Baby formula shortage: 75% of New Jersey stores sold out

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ms5yD_0fvUroZi00

New Jersey is one of the harder hit states in the U.S. when it comes to the baby formula shortage.

GUIDE: Resources to help families find formula during the shortage

Last week, around 70% of stores across the country were out of formula, and in the Garden State -- 75% of stores are sold out.

MORE: Authorities are warning against price gouging of baby formula. Here’s what to do if you suspect overcharging.

Many store shelves are still empty despite this week's formula delivery from overseas, but much of it went to hospitals.

Comments / 1

Bass Face
4d ago

These kinds of things happen when you are being ruled by super corrupt legalized criminal mafias that we vote in over and over and over again.

Reply
2
Related
News 12

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula factory in the country...
STURGIS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Price Gouging
News 12

Lucky! Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at New Jersey deli

A second-tier Mega Million prize-winning ticket was sold for the Friday drawing, winning the $1 million prize. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn. According to New Jersey lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at Algarve Bakery & Deli in Hillside, located at 196 Long Ave. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

Gov. Murphy puts new emphasis on New Jersey gun laws in wake of mass shootings

Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent package of gun reform bills faces an uncertain path forward in the state Legislature, even after he successfully signed 10 others into law. “We need to make New Jersey’s gun laws as strong as possible,” Murphy previously said. “We have common sense gun safety laws that are fully respectful of the Second Amendment.”
POLITICS
Cat Country 107.3

It’s Not Just Lyme Disease NJ Should Worry About From Ticks This Year

There's nothing quite like a summer spent in New Jersey. With so much to do, don't expect to be spending a lot of time indoors. While the fresh air and sunlight hitting your face is something everybody craves once summer rolls around in the Garden State, there is one aspect of the season that people aren't excited about dealing with. The ticks are back in NJ.
HEALTH
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy