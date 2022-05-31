Baby formula shortage: 75% of New Jersey stores sold out

New Jersey is one of the harder hit states in the U.S. when it comes to the baby formula shortage.

Last week, around 70% of stores across the country were out of formula, and in the Garden State -- 75% of stores are sold out.

Many store shelves are still empty despite this week's formula delivery from overseas, but much of it went to hospitals.

