Chiloquin, OR

New Featured Artists at Two Rivers Art Gallery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry and Camille Naylor artworks now on display at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop. New Artists at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop! Terry and Camille are a team creating clocks and pictures on wood. The pictures are hand drawn using a burning technique. They are the...

Summer Music Guide: Jon Martin

In addition to profiles in the Summer Music Issue, the Messenger presents two summertime concerts: Jon Martin at Walkabout Brewing in Medford on Saturday, July 16 and Trevor Hanks at Weekend Beer Co. in Grants Pass on Sunday, July 17. RVM: Can you share three songs from your current playlist...
MEDFORD, OR
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE IS SATURDAY

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
NEW TAKE-OUT MEALS SHOP PLANNED ACROSS FROM ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
ROSEBURG, OR
Ask 10: What's happening on the old White Pelican Hotel site in Klamath Falls?

Klamath Falls, ORE — News 10 viewer Lottie Powell wrote in, saying "In Spring of 2020, in a Klamath Homes & Outdoor interview with Chris Jones, Project^, outlined the development of the Balsiger site, the original White Pelican Hotel site which burned to the ground in 1926. In this interview spaces were projected to be ready by the Fall of 2021. The project was started in 2020. The lot now (05/2022) just sets with materials and equipment fenced in. The mounds of repurposed materials growing weeds. I simply want to know what happened or is happening with the project. I feel this project is extremely beneficial to Klamath Falls."
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Hundreds of students, dozens of volunteers, and a thousand dollars a minute

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 2, 2022, the Klamath Promise Graduation Sensation Parade and Party in the Park returned to live and in-person in downtown Klamath Falls. Over 500 graduating high school seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade down Main Street, then joined together in Veterans Park for the largest graduation celebration on the West Coast.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
OREGON STATE
Anglers: temporary restrictions now in effect for Umpqua River, June 2

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
ROSEBURG, OR
Klamath Basin News, Friday, 6/3 – Wet Summer Weekend Forecast; 173rd Fighter Wing Hosting Sentry Eagle 5K Walk/Run on June 23, Before Sentry Eagle Open House on 25th

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Fire in Downtown Ashland Affects Community

On May 11, 2022, a fire broke out in the Ashland Plaza above Little Tokyo and Mountain Provisions, resulting in the destruction of two apartments and three offices. Luckily no one was harmed despite the damages caused to the buildings. One cat, Mimi, was rescued from the blaze by firefighters and returned to its owner.
ASHLAND, OR
The Water Monitor for June 1, 2022

Hyatt Lake continues to fall (down to 14% from 16% on 5/23), while Howard Prairie is holding steady and Emigrant Lake continues to fill (up to 33% from 29% on 5/23). When asked about those trends, Talent Irrigation District Manager Wanda Derry explained, “Both Howard and Hyatt are being drawn down and the water is being put into Emigrant Lake, so that it is available for irrigation here in the valley, when the Board of Directors decide that we are going to start making water deliveries. Once we start, we will only have enough water to run for approximately 30 to 35 days this summer.”
ASHLAND, OR
Southern Oregon agencies gearing up with added resources as fire season begins

Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Tribes sue federal government over endangered fish

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Klamath Basin is facing another year of drought. The Klamath Tribes remain concerned about the survival of the C’waam and Koptu, also known as the Lost River and shortnose suckers. These fish are classified as endangered. The tribes are suing the federal government because they say agencies are not doing enough to legally protect the fish. Clayton Dumont is the chairman for the Klamath Tribes. He joins us with details.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/3 – Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire Victims, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Telephone Scam

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire VIctims. The Rogue Valley was already in a housing crunch when the Almeda Fire hit....
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Police search for missing and endangered man

ASHLAND, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on South Valley View Road in Ashland. Harold Marcrum, 26, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180-200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.
ASHLAND, OR

