ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

19th Century Mansion on the Delaware — Just Downriver from Bensalem — Is Deliciously Appealing

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kimBd_0fvUriHM00
Image via The Philly Captain at YouTube.

Between busy Northeast Philadelphia and Bensalem sits a former 1850s home. The peaceful oasis — Glen Foerd — now attracts visitors with eclectic interests, reports Kevin Riordan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It was constructed by a Phila. philanthropist, Charles Macalester on a Delaware River bluff across from Delanco N.J. It was one of several tony residences built by Phila.’s power families in the 1800s and eliminated over the ensuing century.

Its deed eventually passed to Florence Foerderer Tonner, a religious patron of the arts. Dedicated to the ascetic life, her unusual upgrades included a prayer room accessible only by a secret door.

Tonner’s passage in 1971 had developers salivating over the prospect of clearing the land and breeding condos.

Neighbors, however, fought back, citing a caveat in Tonner’s will that required the property to be used for “the good of the public.”

It’s now in the hands of Phila.’s Parks and Recreation Dept.

Despite being lesser known, it has an active events calendar. This year’s holds 100 bookings, comprising both weddings and cultural/environmental events.

Visitors come to bird-watch or river-watch, visit the onsite art gallery, or take in a concert performance.

Or even to eat, despite the absence of a restaurant.

It’s a popular place for foragers, those who gain sustenance by gathering edible wild plants. The landscape includes lemon clover, ground elder, and garlic mustard, all of which are consumable.

More on Glen Foerd is at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Related
Main Line Media News

Laurel House opens new Upper Gwynedd ‘Safe Haven’

UPPER GWYNEDD — As she stood at the microphone, Tammy Reid reflected back to the late 1990s, when she and her husband Andy had just arrived in Philadelphia at the start of his tenure as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. And what’s been a dream for more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
CBS Pittsburgh

Harley-Davidson to reopen plant in Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.The company didn't name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson's stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.
YORK, PA
94.5 PST

Here Are 9 of The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2022

With summer now upon us, it's time to enjoy one of the simplest pleasures in life: dining outdoors with good friends, delicious food and drinks, while enjoying the warm weather and buzzing social atmospheres!. If you're ready to enjoy a nice glass of wine with good company and the warm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downriver#19th Century#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Recreation Dept
WGAL

Crews battle house fire in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in York County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Warrington Township. Officials say fire was through the roof when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for 484, 610 area codes in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
informnny.com

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life and was sold at AA Expressmart located at 230 West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NJ.com

Lidl making plans to replace clothing store at N.J. mall

German discount grocery chain Lidl is making plans to open another store in New Jersey. Lidl recently filed a preliminary site plan for a location in Freehold, according to Asbury Park Press. Although a formal application has yet to be submitted, the Freehold Township Planning Board is expecting Lidl to...
94.5 PST

Wawa in Bensalem, PA Robbed Monday Evening

A suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money following a robbery of a busy convenience store in Bucks County Monday night, officials say. The Bensalem Police Department confirms that an investigation is ongoing after the Wawa in Bensalem, PA was robbed last night (Monday, May 30). They say...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
vigourtimes.com

Florida folk will flee back to New York? You’re living in Fantasyland!

As a lifelong New Yorker, who recently moved to the Sunshine State, Steve Cuozzo’s piece on how much he hates Florida wasn’t offensive. It was hilarious. “You’ll be back in five years,” Steve taunts. Steve quotes the same finance bro, Jason Mudrick, who gets mentioned in...
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy