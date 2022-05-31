ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Penn Community Bank Hosts Massive Regional Day of Service

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8p5D_0fvUrVkn00
Image via Penn Community Bank.

Penn Community Bank hosted its first-ever Day of Service on May 25.

The organization-wide event partnered 300+ bank team members with over a dozen nonprofit partners throughout Bucks Co., Montgomery Co., and the Lehigh Valley. By the time the sun had set, its staff had provided over 1,000 employee hours of volunteer service and $100,000 in charitable contributions.

Jeane M. Vidoni, president and CEO of Penn Community Bank, assessed the effort, saying: “For thousands of neighbors across our markets, the impact of the pandemic added further strain on the challenges they already faced — from finances to food insecurity, housing to mental health. And the nonprofit organizations serving those needs have seen over two years of disruption themselves, which has resulted in resource limitations, declining donations, and the curbing of volunteers.

“For 150 years,” she continued, “Penn Community Bank has always been a catalyst for growth in the communities we serve — whether as financial supporters, dedicated volunteers, or advocates for positive change.

“Understanding this situation, we wanted to leverage the strengths that have always differentiated us as a powerhouse community bank. This first-ever Day of Service is truly an expression of who we are and what greater-good banking is all about.”

Bernard Tynes, Penn Community Bank Director of Marketing, noted: “Penn Community Bank Day of Service was a commitment made from the entire organization. From giving every team member the opportunity to get involved to pledging $100,000 to help our partner organizations, this level of authentic service is only possible from an organization that understands what it means to be a part of the communities it serves.”

Nonprofit and community group partners involved with Penn Community Bank’s Day of Service included:

  • United Way of Bucks County, assisting HELP Center distribute brand-new essential items like furniture, home goods, toiletries, and food.
  • NOVA, with a beautification effort the Core Creek Park memorial site to Langhorne women and children crime victims.
  • YWCA of Bucks County, restocking the organization’s onsite food pantry.
  • Woods Services, doing site improvement work like painting to maintain the organization’s ability to empower people with disabilities and challenges in Langhorne.
  • Habitat for Humanity of Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties, at which bank employees helped unload and stock items at the regional Habitat ReStores operations.
  • Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, aiding it in processing produce for delivery to food-insecure Bucks County residents from its New Hope site.
  • Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Perkasie, removing unused outbuildings to expand capacity for equine-assisted services and therapies for differently-abled individuals.
  • Bucks County SPCA, Quakertown, where the bank team rolled its sleeves to engage in site beautification projects that included landscaping.
  • Perkasie Borough Dog Park, which needed help restoring its grounds from flood damage dating back to 2021.
  • Jenkintown Food Cupboard, where Penn Community Bank volunteers aided in a deep clean of the location, in time for new donations and summer use.
  • Lansdale Area Family YMCA, at which bank volunteers landscaped, painted, and cleaned.
  • Second Harvest Food Pantry, loading parcels that are part of the outreach’s PA Senior Food Box program, which provides monthly food boxes to low-income seniors.
  • Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks, cleaning the premises diligently, in preparation for next winter usage.

About Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank holds more than $2.6 billion in assets, employs more than 300 people, and offers banking, lending and investments at 20+ bank branches and three administrative centers throughout Bucks and Montgomery counties, Pa. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to provide financial resources to individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Big Bash for Girls in a Sash: Local Scouts Win Gold Awards, the Organization’s Highest Honor

63 Girl Scouts in Southeastern Pennsylvania earned Gold Award distinctions; 23 are from Bucks County. The Gold Award — an official recognition of leadership, time management, creativity, initiative, and skill of Girl Scouts — was presented to 23 Bucks County high-schoolers in a May 22 ceremony. The Advance of Bucks County was fired up to report the recognition.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA Fairless Hills Pool Renovation Hits Choppy Waters; July Opening Now Planned

It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Homeowner Wishes His Dwelling a Happy 200th Birthday, Throws the Structure a Party

Business location of Anthony Petsis and Associates, Inc., a building that turned 200 this year and was celebrated appropriately with a party. In the climax to the Dec.’s perennial film It’s a Wonderful Life, character George Bailey runs down the street of his hometown and bids his business — a building and loan — a Merry Christmas. Tony Petsis of Newtown has done something similar, as reported by Jeff Warner in the Advance of Bucks County.
NEWTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
City
Economy, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Page Continues to Turn for Doylestown’s Former Library as It Transition to Condos

Artist's rendering of The Residences, a development of upscale condos coming to Doylestown. Multilevel units for residences are replacing the former multilevel shelves for books that once lined the walls of 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown. The ongoing renovation of the former library there will result in The Residences, an upscale condo, as reported by Freda R. Savana in the Bucks County Herald.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection Calls 2022’s First ‘Code Orange’ Day for Bucks County

Bucks County has seen its first high-temperature-related Pa. EPA warning about air quality this year.Image via Marcin Jozwiak at Pexels. Bucks County’s Memorial Day weekend revived several signs of summer: time outdoors, burgers on the grill, a backyard pool dip, and a fresh cut to the lawn. But it also brought back an unwelcome development: the declaration of a “Code Orange” ozone warning from the Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection, using its Air Quality Index (AQI).
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Penn Community Bank Hosts#Bucks Co#Montgomery Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
BUCKSCO.Today

Extra! Extra! Read All About It! BUCKSCO.Today Augments Publishing Schedule with Extra Daily Issue

BUCKSCO.Today has revised its daily publishing schedule with a new, afternoon edition. BUCKSCO.Today, the online e-news site with a hyper-local focus on the boroughs, towns, and neighborhoods of Bucks County, is stepping forward in its publishing mission. Starting tomorrow, the publication will appear in local email boxes twice daily, doubling...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Seven Bucks County High Schoolers Receive Scholarships from the Green Family Foundation, Firstrust Bank

Bucks County student honorees, (l to r): Abigail Silberman (William Tennent High School), Andrew Schmidt (Archbishop Wood High School), Olivia Dallmer (Central Bucks High School South), Mehir Badlani (Central Bucks High School South), Kate Hockman (Pennridge High School). High school seniors from the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley region were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

For a Mini Vacation This Weekend, Head Over to Ralph Stover (State Park)

Adventurers of all ages will find something to pique their interests at Ralph Stover State Park. Ralph Stover State Park occupies a narrow gorge, plateau, and island along the Delaware River. Its location — 6011 State Park Road, Pipersville — is just close enough to be accessible but just far enough to provide a welcome break from a workweek of home-office-classroom captivity. Josh Popichak chronicled its springtime appeal in the Saucon Source.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Willow Grove Park Mall Owner to Dodge Exec Flight: Paying to Tamp Down Straying

PREIT, the owner of Willow Grove Mall (and others), is paying retention bonuses to certain employees “in an effort to ensure continuity and stability and to incentivize and retain employees,” according to an SEC filing. In May, the firm paid a $147,186 “special cash retention bonus” to an executive and has paid bonuses to keep other employees, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy