Penn Community Bank Hosts Massive Regional Day of Service

Image via Penn Community Bank.

Penn Community Bank hosted its first-ever Day of Service on May 25.

The organization-wide event partnered 300+ bank team members with over a dozen nonprofit partners throughout Bucks Co., Montgomery Co., and the Lehigh Valley. By the time the sun had set, its staff had provided over 1,000 employee hours of volunteer service and $100,000 in charitable contributions.

Jeane M. Vidoni, president and CEO of Penn Community Bank, assessed the effort, saying: “For thousands of neighbors across our markets, the impact of the pandemic added further strain on the challenges they already faced — from finances to food insecurity, housing to mental health. And the nonprofit organizations serving those needs have seen over two years of disruption themselves, which has resulted in resource limitations, declining donations, and the curbing of volunteers.

“For 150 years,” she continued, “Penn Community Bank has always been a catalyst for growth in the communities we serve — whether as financial supporters, dedicated volunteers, or advocates for positive change.

“Understanding this situation, we wanted to leverage the strengths that have always differentiated us as a powerhouse community bank. This first-ever Day of Service is truly an expression of who we are and what greater-good banking is all about.”

Bernard Tynes, Penn Community Bank Director of Marketing, noted: “Penn Community Bank Day of Service was a commitment made from the entire organization. From giving every team member the opportunity to get involved to pledging $100,000 to help our partner organizations, this level of authentic service is only possible from an organization that understands what it means to be a part of the communities it serves.”

Nonprofit and community group partners involved with Penn Community Bank’s Day of Service included:

United Way of Bucks County, assisting HELP Center distribute brand-new essential items like furniture, home goods, toiletries, and food.

NOVA, with a beautification effort the Core Creek Park memorial site to Langhorne women and children crime victims.

YWCA of Bucks County, restocking the organization’s onsite food pantry.

Woods Services, doing site improvement work like painting to maintain the organization’s ability to empower people with disabilities and challenges in Langhorne.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties, at which bank employees helped unload and stock items at the regional Habitat ReStores operations.

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, aiding it in processing produce for delivery to food-insecure Bucks County residents from its New Hope site.

Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Perkasie, removing unused outbuildings to expand capacity for equine-assisted services and therapies for differently-abled individuals.

Bucks County SPCA, Quakertown, where the bank team rolled its sleeves to engage in site beautification projects that included landscaping.

Perkasie Borough Dog Park, which needed help restoring its grounds from flood damage dating back to 2021.

Jenkintown Food Cupboard, where Penn Community Bank volunteers aided in a deep clean of the location, in time for new donations and summer use.

Lansdale Area Family YMCA, at which bank volunteers landscaped, painted, and cleaned.

Second Harvest Food Pantry, loading parcels that are part of the outreach’s PA Senior Food Box program, which provides monthly food boxes to low-income seniors.

Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks, cleaning the premises diligently, in preparation for next winter usage.