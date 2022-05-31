Bucks Offers Pathway to New Student Success, Bridging the Way to the College Experience

Image via Bucks County Community College at LinkedIn.

Bucks County Community College is ready to equip first-time college attendees with everything they need to be successful.

Bucks County Community College is again offering its Summer Bridge program. The initiative is designed to provide students with necessary academic skills and social resources to succeed in a college environment.

The program runs from July 6 to August 12, and includes courses in composition, mathematics, guided studies, reading and college success. Students can mix and match courses of 1–4 credits.

All in-person courses will be held at the Newtown Campus. An orientation with Bridge Staff and Faculty will be held June 27.

The program enables students to get a head-start on their academic coursework, including:

In-depth orientation to college life and resources

Academic advising

Training in skills necessary for college success (time management, study skills, etc.)

Enrollment in courses specific to student needs

Open lab time

Computer skills workshops (one per week)

Academic Success Center workshops

Tutoring

Peer mentoring assistance

Social and wellness activities

Fall follow-up meetings and workshops

Applications for the program are currently being accepted.

Students must the take the Placement Tests for reading and writing (if prerequisites are not met). Taking the math placement test is highly recommended (also if prerequisites are not met).

After testing, students should email the school to schedule an advising appointment for planning course schedules.

Orientation

A week of orientation events and activities — both in-person and online — precede the week in which classes begin. In-person orientation is June 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Newtown Campus. More specific details, including the room location, will be posted.

The orientation will provide an opportunity for students to meet peers, faculty members, and support services on campus. It is meant to enable the best possible start to the college experience, which begins the following week.

Throughout the program, students can participate in workshops designed to help them understand and experience the practical skills needed to be successful as a college student.

Students are expected to participate in 30-minute workshops over the course of the seven-week program. In-person workshops take place during the program, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12–2 p.m.

Scholarship Opportunities

Summer Bridge Program scholarship applications are currently being accepted for new, current, and returning students. The deadline is June 6 for non-high school students; more information is online.

Rising high school seniors (current juniors) are eligible to receive free tuition for one to four credits. The application deadline is June 10. Questions can be submitted by email.

Full details on the Bucks Summer Bridge Program are on the college’s website.