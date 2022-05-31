ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks Offers Pathway to New Student Success, Bridging the Way to the College Experience

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPhk5_0fvUr1bU00
Image via Bucks County Community College at LinkedIn.

Bucks County Community College is ready to equip first-time college attendees with everything they need to be successful.

Bucks County Community College is again offering its Summer Bridge program. The initiative is designed to provide students with necessary academic skills and social resources to succeed in a college environment.

The program runs from July 6 to August 12, and includes courses in composition, mathematics, guided studies, reading and college success. Students can mix and match courses of 1–4 credits.

All in-person courses will be held at the Newtown Campus. An orientation with Bridge Staff and Faculty will be held June 27.

The program enables students to get a head-start on their academic coursework, including:

  • In-depth orientation to college life and resources
  • Academic advising
  • Training in skills necessary for college success (time management, study skills, etc.)
  • Enrollment in courses specific to student needs
  • Open lab time
  • Computer skills workshops (one per week)
  • Academic Success Center workshops
  • Tutoring
  • Peer mentoring assistance
  • Social and wellness activities
  • Fall follow-up meetings and workshops

Applications for the program are currently being accepted.

Students must the take the Placement Tests for reading and writing (if prerequisites are not met). Taking the math placement test is highly recommended (also if prerequisites are not met).

After testing, students should email the school to schedule an advising appointment for planning course schedules.

Orientation

A week of orientation events and activities — both in-person and online — precede the week in which classes begin. In-person orientation is June 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Newtown Campus. More specific details, including the room location, will be posted.

The orientation will provide an opportunity for students to meet peers, faculty members, and support services on campus. It is meant to enable the best possible start to the college experience, which begins the following week.

Throughout the program, students can participate in workshops designed to help them understand and experience the practical skills needed to be successful as a college student.

Students are expected to participate in 30-minute workshops over the course of the seven-week program. In-person workshops take place during the program, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12–2 p.m.

Scholarship Opportunities

Summer Bridge Program scholarship applications are currently being accepted for new, current, and returning students. The deadline is June 6 for non-high school students; more information is online.

Rising high school seniors (current juniors) are eligible to receive free tuition for one to four credits. The application deadline is June 10. Questions can be submitted by email.

Full details on the Bucks Summer Bridge Program are on the college’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Big Bash for Girls in a Sash: Local Scouts Win Gold Awards, the Organization’s Highest Honor

63 Girl Scouts in Southeastern Pennsylvania earned Gold Award distinctions; 23 are from Bucks County. The Gold Award — an official recognition of leadership, time management, creativity, initiative, and skill of Girl Scouts — was presented to 23 Bucks County high-schoolers in a May 22 ceremony. The Advance of Bucks County was fired up to report the recognition.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

West Chester Native’s Husband — an International Cricket Star — Brings New Life to Region’s History with the Sport

Last summer, Liam Plunkett, a cricket star who won the World Cup with England in 2019, moved with his wife, West Chester native Emeleah Erb, to her hometown. Now, he’s playing for the local pro team and breathing new life into the region’s deep history with the centuries-old sport, writes Jonathan Tannenwald for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Hosts Massive Regional Day of Service

Penn Community Bank hosted its first-ever Day of Service on May 25. The organization-wide event partnered 300+ bank team members with over a dozen nonprofit partners throughout Bucks Co., Montgomery Co., and the Lehigh Valley. By the time the sun had set, its staff had provided over 1,000 employee hours of volunteer service and $100,000 in charitable contributions.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Newtown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Education
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA Fairless Hills Pool Renovation Hits Choppy Waters; July Opening Now Planned

It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.
BUCKSCO.Today

Seven Bucks County High Schoolers Receive Scholarships from the Green Family Foundation, Firstrust Bank

Bucks County student honorees, (l to r): Abigail Silberman (William Tennent High School), Andrew Schmidt (Archbishop Wood High School), Olivia Dallmer (Central Bucks High School South), Mehir Badlani (Central Bucks High School South), Kate Hockman (Pennridge High School). High school seniors from the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley region were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Student Success#College Life#Mathematics#Summer Bridge#Bridge Staff#Social
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Horses Could Help Us Become Better People’: Malvern Nonprofit Uses Equine Therapy for Healing

Gateway HorseWorks, a nonprofit in Malvern, has used horses to help those suffering from trauma find peace since 2015, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc. Founded by Kristen de Marco, the nonprofit is home to rescue horses and retired racehorses who help with equine-assisted psychotherapy. Clients are paired with a licensed mental health practitioner and equine specialist when they begin.
MALVERN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Extra! Extra! Read All About It! BUCKSCO.Today Augments Publishing Schedule with Extra Daily Issue

BUCKSCO.Today has revised its daily publishing schedule with a new, afternoon edition. BUCKSCO.Today, the online e-news site with a hyper-local focus on the boroughs, towns, and neighborhoods of Bucks County, is stepping forward in its publishing mission. Starting tomorrow, the publication will appear in local email boxes twice daily, doubling...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Homeowner Wishes His Dwelling a Happy 200th Birthday, Throws the Structure a Party

Business location of Anthony Petsis and Associates, Inc., a building that turned 200 this year and was celebrated appropriately with a party. In the climax to the Dec.’s perennial film It’s a Wonderful Life, character George Bailey runs down the street of his hometown and bids his business — a building and loan — a Merry Christmas. Tony Petsis of Newtown has done something similar, as reported by Jeff Warner in the Advance of Bucks County.
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Page Continues to Turn for Doylestown’s Former Library as It Transition to Condos

Artist's rendering of The Residences, a development of upscale condos coming to Doylestown. Multilevel units for residences are replacing the former multilevel shelves for books that once lined the walls of 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown. The ongoing renovation of the former library there will result in The Residences, an upscale condo, as reported by Freda R. Savana in the Bucks County Herald.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

For a Mini Vacation This Weekend, Head Over to Ralph Stover (State Park)

Adventurers of all ages will find something to pique their interests at Ralph Stover State Park. Ralph Stover State Park occupies a narrow gorge, plateau, and island along the Delaware River. Its location — 6011 State Park Road, Pipersville — is just close enough to be accessible but just far enough to provide a welcome break from a workweek of home-office-classroom captivity. Josh Popichak chronicled its springtime appeal in the Saucon Source.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Man’s Mom — an Influential Puppeteer Who Strung Together an Influential Career — Passes Away at 99

The creative puppet designs of Margo Lovelace, who was remembered by her Doylestown son on the occasion of her passing at age 99. Margo Lovelace was a working mother like countless others. But the performing career in which supported her family was anything but common. Her now-adult son, Doylestown’s David Visser, remembered her story-filled, storied life for Janice Compton at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy