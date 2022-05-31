Community Roundup: Positive People hold 11th Annual Award Breakfast

Positive People hold 11th Annual Award Breakfast

FREMONT — On May 11, Sandusky County Positive People held their 11th Annual High School Positive Living Award Breakfast at the Neely Center on the campus of Terra State Community College.

This year, SCPP recognized eight local students for the courage it took to face and overcome their challenges with integrity, self-reliance, determination and perseverance. Many of the students indicated that they were thankful they endured the challenges they did because it made them who they are today.

A total of $40,000 was awarded at this year’s breakfast, bringing the grand total awarded by SCPP to $257,650 to 96 students.

The 2022 scholarship recipients were as follows: First Place — Leah Jividen (Gibsonburg Schools) received $7,500; Second Place — Jaelie Humberger (Bellevue City School District) received $6,000; Third Place — Brianna Benavidez (Lakota Local Schools) received $5,500; Fourth Place — Jacen Goble (Fremont City Schools/Vanguard Tech Center) received $5,000; finalists — Cadence Bloom (Lakota Local Schools/Vanguard Tech Center), Huntergrace Overmyer (Woodmore Local Schools), Gabriel Sawyer (Bellevue City School District) and Mckayla Firsdon (Lakota Local Schools) each received $4,000.

Two Spark Awards were given Leah Jividen and Jaelie Humberger. Four Courage Awards were given to Leah Jividen, Jaelie Humberger, Brianna Benavidez and Cadence Bloom.

Positive Impact Awards were presented to Mike and Kim Jividen, Julie Waggoner, Paul and Jamie Brubaker and Sarah Bloom (presented posthumously).

Again this year, Sandusky County Positive People invited several alumni/past scholarship recipients to give an update on where they are in their lives and how SCPP impacted them. Erica and Erin Hartley (Class of 2019) and Zane Cox (Class of 2014) all spoke to the attendees.

Terra releases recognition winners

FREMONT — Terra State Community College announced the 2021-2022 Student Recognition Award Winners during Commencement ceremonies on May 6.

Winners were recognized at both of the ceremonies. Categories and winners are:

• Fremont Rotary Student of the Year – Chase Kerschner graduated from Terra State this May with his Associate of Applied Science degree in Music Technology and Recording Arts. He was recognized as student of the month in April 2021. Outside of classes, Kerschner was very active in performing music at various events around the College and Fremont.

• Leadership Award – Christina Mari Cruz, a criminal justice student, strengthened her leadership skills when she became the vice president of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society (PTK). Her later PTK roles included PTK treasurer and president. Cruz credits PTK for helping her grow as a leader and bringing a positive focus to her career. She also has taken on many leadership roles in the surrounding area near her home in Toledo: involvement in the school board for Imagine Environmental Science Academy, where she was recently elected to vice president; and the Latins United nonprofit organization, doing volunteer work for their Veterans Day Ceremony and several holiday parties benefitting children.

• Perseverance Award – Alyha Herrera, began her education at Terra State in 2014, but was overwhelmed by the passing of her grandfather, and stopped caring about school work and soon dropped out. She then transferred to a larger school but, after a couple of unsuccessful years, she moved home and stopped out. In 2019, she reapplied at Terra State and was encouraged by the College’s welcoming staff, who put her back on a path toward graduation. Deciding to be more active in the College, Herrera joined the music ensembles and started performing as the lead singer for school events such as the Titan Tough Rally, performing the National Anthem for the 2021 and 2022 Commencement and gigs out in the community. Herrera credits Terra State’s caring instructors for being instrumental to her success in earning her Associate in Individualized Study degree and certificate in General Business.

• 2021-2022 Student Commencement Speaker – Alexandria Maas, a phlebotomy student, has demonstrated leadership within her program; she volunteered at the COVID-19 testing and vaccination events on campus. Additionally, she has volunteered for her local fire department, nursing home and church.

• Student Organization of the Year — Terra State’s Medical Assisting Student Organization (MASO) has positively impacted its members and community this past year. MASO has collected and donated items for the Sandusky County Food Bank and Sandusky County Dog Warden.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Community Roundup: Positive People hold 11th Annual Award Breakfast