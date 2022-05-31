ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: National Smile Day

By News-Messenger/News Journal
You've probably heard that it takes more muscles to frown than it does to smile. But, somehow, over the years, most people tend to forget this. Babies smile about 400 times a day, while the average adult only smiles 20 times. Today is a day to fix this and to smile as much as possible. National Smile Day was created by Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla of Compassionate Dental Care in Lake in the Hills, Illinois, to "share with the world what the power of a healthy smile can do."

Smiling has many benefits. It not only reflects our current mood but has the power to change our mood.  As we change our face muscles into a smile, this can shift or reinforce our feelings, and our mood will begin to align with the emotion on our face.

Source: Checkiday.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Smile Day

