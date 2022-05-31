Prince George's Co. Man Drowns Near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m. an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee on Faywood Avenue near Faywood Court in Glen Burnie. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted resulting in the seizure of 2.5 lbs of suspected marijuana, 33 suspected THC cartridges, 21 pre-rolled suspected marijuana cigarettes, 80 packaged edibles containing suspected THC, and a short-barreled AR-15 rifle (w/o serial#). The driver was arrested and charged accordingly. His name is Alaric Ricks, Jr. and he’s 38 years old from Lanham, Maryland.
