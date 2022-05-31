ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Prince George's Co. Man Drowns Near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

By NBC Washington Staff
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Prince George’s County man drowned near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis over Memorial Day weekend while out boating with his family, police said. The victim and his...

www.nbcwashington.com

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who drowned at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Sunday has been identified as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities. Toro was out fishing with his family on a boat. He jumped into the water to cool off and was swept away by the current, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Toro’s family waved for help. People in another boat were able to pull Toro out of the water and get him to the marina, according to authorities. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated, authorities said.
